Lifeline South Coast has revealed it took more calls from people seeking help last month than ever before, amid rising levels of distress in the community.
The organisation's chief executive officer Renee Green said 2963 made calls to the service in August - an increase of almost 10 per cent on August last year.
Mrs Green said they took over 31,000 calls during the course of the last financial year, a sharp contrast to the roughly 22,000 received pre-pandemic in 2018-19.
Meanwhile, she said, suicide rates had not changed significantly in several years.
She said these figures suggested more people were struggling, but they were also reaching out for help before turning to suicide.
A new Suicide Prevention Australia report revealed that 70 per cent of over 1000 respondents reported elevated distress compared to the same time last year.
The lead cause was cost of living pressures and personal debt, which caused greater distress for 40 per cent of respondents.
Almost 70 per cent of people believed these issues would pose a significant risk to suicide rates come August next year, while overall nine in 10 people thought social and economic circumstances would affect suicide rates.
Ms Green said the last couple of years had been "really tough", starting with the Black Saturday bushfires then the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, wars overseas, and now increasing financial pressures.
"Usually it's not a single event, but that culmination of events," she said.
Meanwhile in the suicide prevention sector, 88 per cent of respondents told SPA that they had seen increased demand over the past year - the highest proportion since the survey began.
Mrs Green said it was vital to ensure that there was support available where people wanted it and how they wanted to receive it.
Appropriate support would look different for everyone, she said, so that was why it was important to have a range available.
World Suicide Prevention Day was on Saturday and was marked with a walk from Wollongong Lighthouse.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
