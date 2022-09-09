The St Georges Basin Dragons and Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks will be playing for their season tomorrow in the elimination finals of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
It has been a long season and both teams should be proud of making it this far, but for one it'll all be over while the other will move on to the final battle of the season against the Huskisson Seagulls.
The clashes between the two sides have been very close this year, with a 2-1 win to Heads earlier this season and 2-2 draw in the final round of the regular season.
Both sides are reasonably even across the park, both with potent offensive options that can put the ball in the net.
Jake Moffatt has 11 goals on the season - tied for most in the league with Huskisson's skipper Gary Niemeier.
Dane McGinn is also a strong scoring threat with eight goals of his own, but that's the dangerous aspect to the Dragons, as there are options across the board and it's all backed up by a strong defensive line and middle pack.
For Heads they were first for a reason and are well balanced across the field with Matt White and James Macdonald always threats, each with eight and seven goals on the season respectively.
The young Sharks team have surprised everyone this year, looking way more experienced than they actually are, which is a testament to the leadership of Hayden Lavender.
Also deserving credit are the young guns of Basin, Jacob Carney and Rory Meyer who are 16 and 17-years-old respectively and have played important roles all year for the Dragons.
In the last round of finals, Heads went down 1-0 to Huskisson in a hard fought affair which could have gone either way, while Basin was able to get the upper-hand in an absolute thriller against the Bomaderry Tigers, 5-4 in penalty shootouts.
The Dragons will be riding a wave of confidence off that win, showing they can stay calm and perform even under immense pressure.
Heads will should be energised too looking to avenge their loss and may come out of the gates looking to make a statement.
Basin has the chance to make history tomorrow if they were to pull out the win as they would become the first non top two team to play in the grand-final since 2016.
Both sides fans will be raring to go come 3pm tomorrow at Ison Park and you can be sure that whatever the case is, neither team will be looking to go down without a fight.
Huskisson will be waiting.
Who's season will end tomorrow?
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
