South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Long-time rivalry coming to a head in WIN Stadium grand-final between Shoalhaven and Avondale

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalies celebrating in their semi-final win against the Shamrocks last weekend. Picture by Giant Pictures

The Shoalhaven Rugby Club will face off against long-time rival Avondale in the grand-final of the IDRU competition this Saturday at Win Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.