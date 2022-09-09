The Shoalhaven Rugby Club will face off against long-time rival Avondale in the grand-final of the IDRU competition this Saturday at Win Stadium.
It is set to be a physical affair with both sides enjoying some energetic bouts in recent history.
Both teams have been largely dominant this season and will line up as a titanic clash of two powerhouse teams.
Avondale are the only team to have handed the Shoalies a loss this season, winning 31-12 in their last matchup, spoiling Shoalhaven's golden run.
Reflecting on the last-outing loss, Will Miller said the team hadn't approached the game with the "right mindset", but were now "extra focused" ahead of Saturday's clash.
"It was off the back of some good wins and I think players came in a bit complacent, thinking that it wasn't going to be as hard as it was," Miller said.
"They're a great side and they are always going to try and give it to you so we need to be ready to match that intensity."
The Shoalies and Avondale both play very different styles of footy, with Shoalhaven heavily utilising their speed and agility headlined by player of the year, Steven Brandon, and top try scorer Mark Brandon.
Meanwhile, Avondale play a very physical and tough brand of footy, with their size playing a critical role in the majority of their wins - outmuscling other teams in the draw.
"They definitely try to outmuscle teams and if you try and get into that battle we won't have a chance," Miller said.
"If we can use our skill and work them around the field and out wide, I think it will be a lot tighter of a game, but if we go through the teeth it's only going to go one way."
Miller said the Shoalies aren't looking to do anything differently and will just continue the game-plan that's been working all year.
"We are just going to continue to work on all the good things we've done this year," he said
"Our kicking game has been pretty good and our ability to build phases and move the ball around."
Avondale are a team "that will never give up" according to Miller, with the skipper saying the team will need to match that mentality on the day because it isn't going to be easy.
"Against Tech (won 12-9 last weekend) they had a lot go against them in the first half, they were on their line for a long time and never gave up," he said.
"They are a team that will work hard for the full 80 minutes, we can't take our foot off the gas."
The attitude and morale at training has been positive for the Shoalies according to Miller who said the side is super excited to be in the position that they are.
"Training has been really good, it's obviously an exciting time for all the players, there's a lot of them who haven't played in a senior grand final before," he said.
"I'm just telling them all to take it as another game of footy and enjoy it rather than getting too worried about everything."
Both the first and second grade Shoalies have the chance to make history this weekend. If both teams win, it will be the first time in club history both grades have won the premiership side by side.
The grand-final clash will kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday September 10 at Win Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
