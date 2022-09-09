The Shoalhaven Disability Forum is inviting people with disability, their families, carers and friends to come together for an upcoming free one-day event.
Shoalhaven Disability Expo will return for its eighth year on Wednesday September 28 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, Bomaderry from 10am to 1pm.
Advertisement
Residents can join over 60 service providers and community groups for the biggest free annual event for people with disabilities, their families, carers and friends in the Shoalhaven.
This fun day out will include stalls providing information on disability support services across the Shoalhaven, as well as food, fun, inclusive activities, live music and free entertainment.
The expo is fully accessible and COVID-19 safe.
This event is free and no tickets are needed to attend so come along to engage with service providers, participate in fun activities and enjoy entertainment throughout the day. All welcome!
For more information visit https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/News/Disability-Expo-2022
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.