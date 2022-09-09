South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Rail museum's special connection to the Royal family

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth II on the Governor General's carriage in 1954. The carriage can now be seen at the NSW Train Museum in Thirlmere. Picture NSW Rail Museum.

A hidden gem lies in the NSW Rail Museum.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.