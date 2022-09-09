I have recently been asked a lot about Gel Blasters and the rules surrounding them.
So, this week I thought I would provide some information about the rules and legislation in New South Wales about Gel Blasters.
A firearm that is typically constructed of plastic and is operated either manually by a piston air pump or automatically by means of a battery-powered motor.
These firearms discharge hydrated gel balls by means of a spring and air operated by a trigger mechanism.
They cannot discharge the hydrated gel balls by means of an explosive. They often have an outward appearance of various handguns, shotguns and rifles in existence.
Section 4(1) of the Firearms Act 1996 NSW classes Gel Blasters as an air gun, which is considered a FIREARM and hand-gun type Gel Blasters as a pistol.
Gel Blasters often substantially duplicate military type self-loading rifles, machine guns and submachine guns which would classify them as prohibited firearms (Item 7, Schedule 1 of the Firearms Act 1996 NSW).
What happens if someone is caught with a Gel Blaster? Because these are considered actual firearms in NSW, a person who supplies, acquires or possesses an unregistered firearm could be arrested and charged for possession of a firearm (under Section 36(1) of the NSW Firearms Act 1996) which holds a maximum penalty of five-years for a firearm or up to 14 years for a pistol or prohibited firearm. Possessing 3 or more where at least one is a prohibited firearm carries 20 years. You could also be facing charges of Possessing a firearm whilst unlicensed (under Section 7A of the NSW Firearms Act 1996).
Section 82 of the NSW Firearms Act 1996 states that if a parent (or guardian) knowingly allows a person under the age of 18 years to contravene the Act, each parent/guardian is taken to have contravened the same provision.
On July 1 2021, New South Wales commenced an ongoing National Firearms Amnesty along with all other states and territories.
This allows for any firearms or firearm related articles to be surrendered to a police station without fear of prosecution. Ensure you contact your local police station prior to attending and ensure the firearm is in a bag or wrapped in a blanket.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131 444 or your local Police.
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
