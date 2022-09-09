What happens if someone is caught with a Gel Blaster? Because these are considered actual firearms in NSW, a person who supplies, acquires or possesses an unregistered firearm could be arrested and charged for possession of a firearm (under Section 36(1) of the NSW Firearms Act 1996) which holds a maximum penalty of five-years for a firearm or up to 14 years for a pistol or prohibited firearm. Possessing 3 or more where at least one is a prohibited firearm carries 20 years. You could also be facing charges of Possessing a firearm whilst unlicensed (under Section 7A of the NSW Firearms Act 1996).