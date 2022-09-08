Pianist Luke Bowen to tickle the ivory in Gerringong

Bomaderry piano prodigy Luke Bowen will tickle the ivories during a visit to the Gerringong Town Hall on Sunday.
Appearing as part of the Gerringong Music Club, organisers said they were looking forward to welcoming Luke at 2pm on the day.
"Luke has completed a diploma with distinction in piano and has been awarded numerous piano prizes in both the Shoalhaven and Wollongong Eisteddfods," a spokersperson for the club said.
"He will be playing a range of classical favourites including Bach, Chopin, Liszt, Debussy and Beethoven."
Tickets at the door from 1.30pm. Visitors $25, children and students free
