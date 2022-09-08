South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Pianist Luke Bowen to tickle the ivory in Gerringong

Updated September 8 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry pianist Luke Bowen will be performing in Gerringong on Sunday.

Bomaderry piano prodigy Luke Bowen will tickle the ivories during a visit to the Gerringong Town Hall on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.