With 20 years of experience, South Coast snake catcher Brendan Smith knows how to keep snakes at bay.
"Save your money," he said. None of the snake deterrents on the market work he said from experience.
Advertisement
Rather, the best defence was keeping your property tidy and your garden clear of low-growing branches so there was good visibility of the ground and plants.
"They thrive on good habitat and cover," Mr Smith said.
"Without that they are very exposed to predators and people."
READ ALSO:
When clearing overgrown gardens, wear good boots and gloves and jiggle the area with a stick or rake before getting your hands dirty.
Swish a stick in front when walking along overgrown tracks and pathways.
If you encounter a snake, stop and watch it.
"What stirs them is movement. Screaming just threatens them," Mr Smith said.
"They are more afraid of us than we are of them."
If you are between a cornered snake and its escape route, "gradually back off".
Mr Smith said snakes' elaborate defence display is not an intention to bite, but a signal for whatever is scaring them to move away.
Snakes are very sensitive and can distinguish between people who intend them harm and those who have stumbled across them.
Mr Smith said treat every snake bite as if it was "highly venomous, especially if you are not very experienced".
The most effective treatment is pressure immobilisation technique, namely immediately tightly applying heavy bandages to stop the venom spreading into the lymphatic system.
Advertisement
The bandage needs to be applied within 30 to 60 seconds.
"Those first moments are critical."
"If done correctly, it buys an immense amount of time but you have to remain calm and be very still," Mr Smith said.
"Help has to come to you."
Mr Smith said the more people who understood and appreciated snakes, the better the world would be.
Advertisement
"Once their behaviour is understood, they are really not that bad."
To survive, snakes need food, shelter and warmth and their behaviour was "pure instinct".
Snakes play their part in the broader ecosystem, including controlling rats and mice and being a food source for other creatures.
"Most of the snakes in a clutch of eggs will be eaten by kookaburras, currawongs, tawny frogmouths, owls, hawks, falcons and large frogs," he said.
"So they support a lot of animals in the ecosystem."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Advertisement
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.