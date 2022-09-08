South Coast Register
South Coast snake catcher shares his top tips for staying safe this spring

By Marion Williams
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:20am
Snakes' elaborate defensive display is not an intention to bite but a signal for whatever is scaring them to back away Picture supplied by Brendan Smith

With 20 years of experience, South Coast snake catcher Brendan Smith knows how to keep snakes at bay.

