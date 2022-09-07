Soviet MIGs join 'Connie' on show

New additions and old favourites will be on show when the volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society open up their museum at Shellharbour Airport from tomorrow.
The monthly tarmac days run until Sunday and will feature the world's only flying Super Constellation "Connie". She'll conduct a ground running of her four radial engines early tomorrow afternoon.
Flying tomorrow from late morning will be a de Havilland Caribou, one of two maintained at HARS.
A former RAN Grumman Tracker 844 is due to fly on Saturday afternoon with visitors able to watch its wings fold down from aircraft carrier storage mode.
The Tracker also is due to fly on Sunday around midday.
In addition, visitors will be able to check on work to put together former Soviet MIG-15 and MIG-17 jet fighters beside the MIG-21 already on show.
