Like they did throughout the year, Shoalhaven players and coaches have dominated at the end of season Illawarra District Rugby Union awards night.
During Wednesday night's Grand Final Dinner, speedy winger Steve Brandon was named IDRU Player of the Year, just ahead of teammate George Miller.
Brandon's brother Mark was acknowledged for being the top try-scorer and points scorer this season.
Shoalhaven's success continued with the club's player-coach Will Miller named IDRU Coach of the Year.
Shoalies also received IDRU trophies for finishing as first grade and second grade minor premiers, the latter which they shared with Tech Tahs; the club championship, Halfway Cup and visiting club of the year.
Camden was named the host club of the year.
Paulie Tuala from University was named senior representative player of the year, while Tech Waratahs young gun Hugo Fay was the under-20 representative player of the year.
Shamrocks won the Dexter Porter Cup, while Steve Harriman and Miles Gorgijovski were named referee and junior referee of the year respectively.
In other awards Glenda Heggens and Nathan Heaton were awarded as senior and junior volunteers of the year respectively.
Shoalhaven will play Avondale in Saturday's Grand Final at WIN Stadium.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
