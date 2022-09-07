South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Steve Brandon leads Shoalhaven's domination at Illawarra Rugby awards' night

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Brandon was named Illawarra District Rugby Union Player of the Year, just ahead of Shoalhaven teammate George Miller. Picture by Paul Davidson

Like they did throughout the year, Shoalhaven players and coaches have dominated at the end of season Illawarra District Rugby Union awards night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.