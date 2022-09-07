Among this group of talented young people are mountain bikers, swimmers, a sailor, a runner, and a musician.
Each of them has just received a helping hand to chase their dreams.
Advertisement
Nowra business Elite Energy awarded its latest round of Dream Big youth grants on Wednesday (September 7), to nine students from the Jervis Bay area who are working hard to reach their goals across sports and the arts.
Jett Kingma, Addison Kingma, Henry Mackay, Bryn Robinson-Mills, Sam Hughes, Winter Bell, Miller Bell, Nicholas McGill, and Jethro Snelling were the lucky recipients.
All of the students received an individualised grant, to help with costs of their own sporting or creative pursuit.
Nicholas McGill, who just returned from the Australian Cross Country Championships in Adelaide, has also qualified for next year's national championships in Perth.
The young runner has a place in the 2000m steeplechase, and hopes to qualify for more events.
"It's been a lot of training to get here, I've been training for nearly three years now,"
"I aim to get in to the national qualifiers for the 3km and 1500m if I can."
However, flying out to Perth isn't cheap.
Nic's mum, Geraldine McGill, said the extra help is welcome for the sporting family.
"Travelling to Perth is a really big outlay for us, just for one competition... there's a lot of travelling and it can be hard," she said.
"It also takes off that pressure with ongoing fees, and uniforms which the kids seem to be forever growing out of," she said.
"We're really grateful."
Travel cost is the running theme among the sporting families - whether it's getting to training, or a competition.
Mountain bikers Jett, Addison and Henry have recently been competing at Thredbo and Canberra, and young sailor Bryn travels as far as Queensland for national events.
Then, of course, there is Winter the budding musician. She has been learning flute for two years now, following in the footsteps of her mum.
The tiny girl can't reach the length of a regular flute yet, and has been learning on a shortened instrument, which is very hard to play.
Advertisement
Her grant will go towards a flute with a modified head piece, allowing her to reach all the keys on a full sized instrument and continue her musical education.
The Elite Energy grants are open to all kids from the Jervis Bay and Woolamia district, to fund any of their sporting, cultural, or educational pursuits; up to $10,000 a year is awarded over two rounds.
While most previous applicants have been athletes, the grant has also helped one intrepid student, Lola Snelling, to go on academic exchange and study overseas.
Young athletes RIley Anthes, James Winchester, Ben Askew, Jillian Raftery, Laylah Connelly, and Haylee Connelly also received Dream Big grants earlier this year.
Elite Energy CEO Mark Emerton said he welcomed all applicants, and this time around, everyone who applied was able to receive some kind of assistance.
"I feel good doing it," he said.
Advertisement
"Don't feel afraid to apply again next time... if you're going somewhere else, fill it out again and come on in."
For more on the Dream Big grants for youth, visit Elite Energy.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.