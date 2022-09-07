South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Teenager Chau gets to fly at Albatross

Updated September 7 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chau Chiang Phan gets ready in flight gear during a visit to HMAS Albatross recently. Picture by LSIS Ryan Tascas.

Nowra's Fleet Air Arm has helped a 13-year-old reach dizzying heights as part of the Make-a-wish program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.