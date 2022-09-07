Which road will have its speed limit changed to 80km/h?

An 80 km/h speed limit on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra will start in coming weeks.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the decision to reduce the speed zone for the entire 3.65 kilometres through Cambewarra followed a review conducted this year in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines.
"The review found the posted speed zone needed to be lowered to 80 km/h due to the installation of the new roundabout, where the posted speed limit cannot exceed 80 km/h," the spokesperson said.
"The remaining sections on either side of the new roundabout are now much shorter than the minimum length of three kilometres required under NSW speed zoning guidelines, meaning the 100 km/h is no longer appropriate and needs to be lowered to 80 km/h."
The new speed limit will take effect from Monday 26 September 2022.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will apply for the safety of road users and workers as work to set up the new speed zone is carried out.
Electronic signs will be in place for one week before and after the speed limit reduction to alert road users to the change.
Motorists are asked to keep to the displayed speed limit for the safety of all road users.
Members of the community can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their area and to have a say on speed limits.
Transport for NSW has allocated about $11,000 from the Southern Region's Speed Zone Reviews - Community program.
For more information visit https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au.
