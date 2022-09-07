South Coast Register
Speed zone change on the way for Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra

Updated September 7 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:09am
Which road will have its speed limit changed to 80km/h?

An 80 km/h speed limit on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra will start in coming weeks.

