South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Tributes flow after five teens die in Buxton crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 7 2022 - 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of the terrible crash. Picture via Channel 9 screen shot.

A community is in mourning following a horrific crash that claimed the lives of five teenagers at Buxton overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.