Berry Writers Festival flash fiction competition now open

Updated September 7 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
Berry Writers Festival and South Coast Writers Centre have opened a flash fiction competition, as part of the inaugural event. Pictures supplied.

Berry Writers Festival is just around the corner.

