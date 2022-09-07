Berry Writers Festival is just around the corner.
In celebration of the inaugural event, budding writers of the South Coast have a chance to win big with an original short story.
The festival has opened its flash fiction competition, where writers are can submit a 500 word creative piece, for the chance to win a $500 prize.
The challenge? Fit the theme of 'berry'.
Writers are encouraged to include the theme or word 'berry' in their work in some way - though it is open to broad and creative interpretation, of course.
The competition winner will receive $500, and the runner up will receive $90 in Australian Book Sellers Association book vouchers.
Both will also be invited to read their stories at an awards event during the festival, and have their work published in South Coast Writers Centre's 2022 Anthology of Writing.
Entries to the Berry Writers Festival flash fiction competition are open until Friday, September 30, 11.59pm.
All submissions are to be made (and $10 entry fee paid) via the South Coast Writers Centre website.
The inaugural Berry Writers Festival will take place on October 21-23.
Featuring 40+ well-known and emerging authors, including some local to the area, the program will involve a series of panel discussions, conversations, performances, author signings, workshops and social events.
The festival will give visitors to the region and South Coast locals the opportunity to immerse themselves in three days of an exchange of ideas and creative inspiration.
For the full program, visit the Berry Writers Festival website.
