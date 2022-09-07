South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South East Phoenix experience highs and lows across wet weekend fixtures

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 7 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix First Grade's Bronte Trew in action earlier this season. Picture by Scott Johnson.

The South East Phoenix experienced a variety of results last weekend, with the first grade continuing to rise as they secured another terrific win to add to the list of recent top performances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.