The South East Phoenix experienced a variety of results last weekend, with the first grade continuing to rise as they secured another terrific win to add to the list of recent top performances.
In their clash with Mt Druitt the Phoenix girls were again able to take home the three points, even with head coach Norm Boardman admitting the team wasn't "at their best on the day."
Mt Druitt played a strong match keeping the first grade Phoenix on their toes but never created enough consistent opportunities to really threaten South's goals.
The front three stars of Jorgi Webb, Maddie Cater and Bronte Trew were constantly causing problems for the visitor's with their combination and the performance of the Phoenix midfielders helping to control the game and reliably keep possession.
Cater and Trew were on the scoresheet for the Phoenix who continued their rich vein of form wining four games drawing one and losing only one in the past six weeks.
The turnaround is nothing short of what the girls deserve with all their hard work at training finally paying dividends on match day.
The U20s dealt with a frustrating afternoon, going down 2-0 to a Mt Druitt side they could have dispatched of under different conditions.
A goal to Mt Druitt at the 13 minute mark set the Phoenix back on their heels. The home side did respond however and finished the half well in control of the match.
A tremendous run from u15s young gun Rachel Jervis saw her unleash a rocket of a shot that did beat the keeper, but unfortunately it rebounded out off the post. With more composure, Phoenix would have been 5-1 up by the 40 minute mark.
The team changed approach tactically at half time, moving to 3 at the back and introducing Jessica de Witt into the game. Autumn Ford, Hayley White, and Jessica kept things tight at the back to allow the team to be more adventurous in their efforts to get back into the game. Sarah Kilby, Millie Falshaw and Mel Leedham gave Phoenix more control in midfield, as the away side barely threatened to score for the entire second half.
Amanda Carney set up a nervous final 25 minutes for Mount Druitt when she scored a looping header on 65 minutes. Unfortunately for the home side, it was an afternoon to forget as Mount Druitt held on to steal a 2-1 victory.
The rain just couldn't stay away as the under 16s faced off against the Mt Druitt Town Rangers. Another intense battle between both teams, with both sides having their fair share of attacking opportunities. Unfortunately, Phoenix was unable to utilise these opportunities going down 5-0 to the Rangers.
The girls persevered and continued to play some fantastic football until the final whistle, but it just wasn't their day.
The U15s had a hard fought game against a persistent Mount Druitt side, suffering a 2-0 defeat courtesy of two 2nd half strikes from the away side.
Despite missing a few players, the Phoenix started the match with a good level of control, with Olivia Bugg, Hayley Short and Rachel Jervis doing well in midfield. The Phoenix arguably had the better of the first half and should have went to the break leading.
Chelsea Edgerton and Tanishi Reddy made some good attacking runs with the final ball just lacking to convert the chances. Rhianna Duff and Jessica de Wit were solid in defense as always, with Millie White staying alert in goal to deal with the limited chances the away side had in the first half.
From there, the Phoenix girls responded well, and crafted a good number of chances in an attempt to turn the game around, but again our execution in the top third was lacking. Kara Heckenberg had a great chance to score with the shot just going over the bar, and u14s substitute Zali Schellnegger produced a great run to dribble 3 defenders before her shot was saved by the keeper.
For the final 10 minutes, the Phoenix went to 3 at the back, in an attempt to commit more bodies forward to rescue a point. Unfortunately, this risk did not pay off, as the away side broke on the counter and scored another goal against the run of play with 1 minute remaining.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
