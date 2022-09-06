The juniors footballers of the region were on full display last weekend in their biggest clashes of the year, vying to stay alive in their hunt for a grand-final appearance.
Across all age groups, there were memorable goals, performances and team cheers as all put their best foot forward as they focused on the goal at hand.
In the first match of the mixed competition, the Heads Sharks Maroon went down to a strong Illaroo Blue side, 5-1. Nate Taylor secured a double, which was his 12th goal of the year.
The Callala Bunnies secured a nail-biting win 3-2 in a dogfight against the Heads Blue. William Powell was yet again absolutely dynamite scoring a hattrick in the win, the young Powell now has 37 goals on the season.
Heads Blue will now vs Illaroo Blue, while Callala will have the week off before ther grand final.
Milton White narrowly took out the win against United, 6-5. Angus Donnelly had a huge five goals for Milton while Chad Coulthart had a double for the Bears.
The Basin Dragons narrowly won 2-1 against Milton Black. Landon Russell secured the critical goal for Basin at the 40 minute mark.
Both Milton teams will now square off in the preliminary finals, while the Dragons have locked down the first spot in the grand final.
In the U11As, Huskisson Green took down Milton-Ulladulla 4-2. Charlie Curyer secured a double while Gabriel Mathieson kicked the winning goal to ice the match.
Illaroo Green beat Basin Dragons Red 1-0 to secure their spot in the grand final. Zane Farrugia secured the critical goal for the Roos.
Basin will now face off against Huski in the preliminary finals.
In the U11Bs the Culburra Cougars secured a huge 6-1 victory over Huskisson White. Cooper Douglas had a hattrick while Hayden Cook had a double.
Illaroo Red narrowly beat Basin White 2-1 thanks to a double performance from Cruze Maloney.
Basin White will now take on the Cougars in the preliminary final with the winner versing Illaroo Red.
The second place U12A Shoalhaven Heads Sharks put on a mammoth display in a semi final upset against the first place, 11-1, Illaroo Green team. The young Sharks secured a 5-1 win, with five different players getting their name on the board.
This win secures them a spot in the grand final match.
The Panthers knocked out the Dragons with a 3-1 win and will now take on Illaroo in the preliminary final as they battle for the other grand final position. Sam Ponting had a double for Milton.
The Huskisson Seagulls were as good as advertised beating the United Bears 4-1. Taj Thomas guided the win with a double performance.
The Cougars and Roos went down to the wire in their affair with the Roos taking the 4-2 win in penalty shootouts.
Culburra will look to stay alive in a clash with the Seagulls while the Roos move on to the grand finals.
The next round of preliminary finals kicks of on Saturday September 10.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
