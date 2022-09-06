Then there were three.
That is all that is left in the hunt for the Blackmore-Bolden Shield with last weekend's semi finals producing a double header of memorable matches.
All four teams performed admirably but unfortunately for the third place Bomaderry Tigers their season has come to an end while the St Georges Basin Dragons, Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and Huskisson remain in the hunt for the premiership.
The first place Heads Sharks took to the field with confidence against the Huskisson Seagulls having walked away with a win in both of their matches this season against them.
However, Huski came in with boatloads of experience having had many finals over the past several seasons, guided by the veteran leadership of skipper Gary Niemeier this time around.
Both teams put forth hounding defensive performances, that barely allowed either team much time on the ball or opportunities to score.
There were only a few clear chances on goal, with Craig Boyce being the hero for Huskisson when he took full advantage of a Heads error in the 18 yard box to give his side the 1-0 lead that would stand until full time.
Heads aren't out of it though and still have a second chance this weekend in the preliminary final.
The side has history both for and against them, with the last five finals since 2016 being played against the first and second seed teams, however during that same period the minor-premiers have only won the premiership once, with Huskisson doing so in 2019.
Huski have booked their ticket to the big dance and will have the week off while Heads will go back to the drawing board and continue their fight to stay alive against the Dragons.
History didn't look particularly kind for the Dragons heading into their pivotal finals clash with the Tigers having not beaten Bomaderry in their two regular season meeting and their last three finals fixtures.
The game produced between the two dark-horses was one of the season's best though, with Basin walking away winners 5-4 in penalties, in what was a mammoth effort by both squads.
It was an intense and physical affair in regular time that ended in a 1-1 draw. Jordan Haddow made no mistake getting his side up first 10 minutes in before the ever reliable Dane McGinn secured the equaliser for Basin at the 27 minute mark.
At the end of extra time it was still tied as both teams were again able to capitalise as Brendan Apperley put away his first goal of the season at the 93 minute mark before Haddow had his second in the 105th minute.
It was a nerve-wracking game for both players and spectators alike with both teams giving it their all.
The absence of Brendan Kellett was a big blow for Bomo, but they showed up well and still put themselves in position to win, it just wasn't meant to be though.
Basin secured the critical goal in penalties and now have the opportunity to become the first team outside of the top two to play in the finals since 2016.
Their preliminary finals clash with Heads will take place this weekend, Saturday September 10 at Ison Park.
That match will kick off at 3:30pm
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
