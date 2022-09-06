Warilla-Lake South Gorillas have booked a blockbuster major semi-final showdown with the Gerringong Lions after comfortably accounting for the Jamberoo Superoos 30-4 at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday under tough conditions.
After a tight first half where the home side led just 6-4 at the break, the Gorillas showed their superiority in the final 20 minutes to add four more tries and run away with the win.
After surviving some early Warilla pressure, the Superoos grabbed the lead inside the first five minutes when five-eighth Mark Asquith slipped a great pass to a rampaging Kyle Stone who raced 20 metres to score out wide. Kurt Field's conversion attempt was wide, however the visitors led 4-0.
Jamberoo, already without Paul Asquith, suffered a crippling blow when, in the 18 th minute, Mark Asquith chipped ahead and was hit in a sickening clash with Gorillas fullback Justin Jones and was knocked out.
After around a five minutes break, Asquith was assisted from the field and was unable to take any further part in the game.
Despite constant pressure after a series of penalties, the Superoos were unable to crack the resolute Gorillas defence and with steady rain falling the game became a real slog.
Just as though it looked like the Jamberoo side would go to halftime with the lead, the Gorillas struck when the league's top try-scorer Justin Jones managed to slip through a gap and slide over out wide and Beau Henry converted which allowed his side to take a two-point lead to the break.
The intensity of the game didn't drop after the break and it took a couple of penalties, one which resulted in Gorillas prop Guy Rosewarn sin-binned for 10 minutes, before Warilla were able to extend their lead in the 57th minute when five-eighth Beau Henry dummied his way over and converted.
Half Tyrone Roberts engineered the next try when he sent a deft pass to captain Jamie Burns and four minutes later Burns had his double off a Henry grubber-kick and they iced the result when Roberts grabbed. A wayward Jamberoo pass and sprinted 60 metres to score out wide.
Henry continued his day out with the boot with a perfect five-from-five to round out a big win, which has catapulted them into the major semi-final at against Gerringong Lions at Gerringong next Sunday.
Beau Henry, Jamie Burns, Tyrone Roberts and Justin Jones were strong for the Gorillas, while Luke Asquith, Simon Maslanka and Jake Clarke never stopped trying for the Superoos.
Gorillas coach Troy Grant said he was thrilled with the win and credited his team for their defensive efforts.
"I think we set the tone in the first half with the defensive effort, it was amazing," he said.
"The boys came out firing after the break so I was really happy with that."
Looking ahead to the side's clash with Gerringong, Grant said the team is ready to come out and give it their all.
"Off the back of the effort we produced today, we're really looking forward to taking on Gerringong."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
