The impact 'deeply entrenched' sexual violence is having on Australian women

A new study that shows sexual violence against women is much more common than previously reported demonstrates the extent of the damage it causes, an Illawarra advocate says.
The Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety study found 51 per cent of women in their twenties, 34 per cent of women in their forties and 26 per cent of women aged 68 to 73 have experienced sexual violence.
Advertisement
It looked at data from the ongoing Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health to establish the prevalence rates.
While the study reported rates higher than previously considered, Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson - who also sat on the study's advisory committee - said the results did not come as a surprise.
"I think sexual violence, like domestic and family violence, is deeply entrenched in our culture and community, and much of it does not go reported," Ms Stevenson said.
She said women were expected to "get on with it" and perpetrators were not given due attention.
With more than 57,000 women included in the ALSWH, Ms Stevenson said the study's results were reflective of what was happening in the Illawarra.
It showed women were vulnerable across their lifespan and Ms Stevenson said she hoped it would shine more light on the sexual violence inflicted on older women.
She said there were 50 sexual assaults on women in aged care settings each week in Australia.
Ms Stevenson said the report also illustrated how the impacts of sexual violence lasted a lifetime and had an effect on other aspects of a woman's life.
The study revealed sexual violence in childhood was found to be a risk factor for experiencing later violence.
Meanwhile, sexual violence at any life stage increases the risk of financial stress, with victim-survivors between 30 and 45 per cent more likely to have high levels of financial stress.
It is also linked to a higher risk of negative health behaviours among women in their twenties and forties - such as smoking, high-risk drinking and illicit drug use - and poor physical and mental health.
Ms Stevenson said the study showed where work was needed.
"One is that we have to take it more seriously, and apply more research... to understand who's doing it and how we can stop it," she said.
Improving gender equity was a starting point, Ms Stevenson said, and an area where a lot more work could be done.
She said society could get more serious about deterrents for offenders, and holding them - as well as the systems that allowed them to get away with their behaviour - to account.
Advertisement
A 2006 NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report found only one in 10 sexual and indecent assaults reported to police resulted in a person being found guilty.
Ms Stevenson said there were controls that could be put in place to restrict children's access to pornography, noting up to 88 per cent of porn available was violent, degrading or objectifying towards women.
"There is a link in terms of how boys and men then view women as a sexual object," she said.
Read more: Aussie Broadband fined over 'safety risk'
Ms Stevenson said recovery and healing for victim-survivors also needed more investment.
ANROWS recommended that sexual violence be considered a health risk when it came to policy development.
Advertisement
It also called for a broad and consistent definition of sexual violence, noting its "broad measures resulted in a much greater data capture of sexual violence", and subsidised or free health and support services for victim-survivors.
Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said such violence was at "epidemic proportions" and she would release the next National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children by October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.