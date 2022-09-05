Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Princes Highway and Bolong Road as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
To carry out pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bolong and Illaroo Roads, partial lane closures and temporary traffic switches will be in place from 7pm September 9 to 6am September 12, weather permitting.
This is the next stage of pavement works, following on from works completed in late August.
During these works, access to Bolong Road from the Princes Highway will be closed. Access to the Princes Highway from Bolong Road will also be closed.
Traffic will be detoured via Beinda Street. Heavy vehicles will be detoured via Meroo Road and Railway Street.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes to advertise detours in advance.
After this weekend of work, traffic on the Princes Highway will be shifted west between Bolong Road and Illaroo Road while we continue work on the eastern side of the Princes Highway.
Northbound traffic will move onto the new lanes of Bomaderry Creek Bridge and southbound traffic will move west temporarily. Traffic signals at the intersections with Bolong Road and Illaroo Road will also be shifted during this time.
Lane closures, stop/slow traffic control and a reduced speed limit may be in place during some of this work.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during this work but there will be some temporary footpath changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
