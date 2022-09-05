South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway and Bolong Road as part of Nowra Bridge project

Updated September 5 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This is the next stage of pavement works is set to begin. Photo: file

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Princes Highway and Bolong Road as part of the Nowra Bridge project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.