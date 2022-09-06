The best awards ever! Advertising Feature

The 37th annual Shoalhaven Business Awards were held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 26 with an impressive 420 people in attendance. Picture by Peter Izzard Photography

Outstanding businesses across the Shoalhaven have been recognised at the 37th annual Shoalhaven Business Awards.



The gala dinner and awards presentation was held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 26 and was back to its original format with an impressive 420 people in attendance.



"Having had to change the format last year due to COVID, and cancel the year before, it was great to see so many people attend this gala event in all their formal finery," Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe said.



"Businesses have faced so many hurdles over the past two years, we needed to celebrate all the resilience in this region and recognise the achievements of so many diverse businesses who entered the awards this year."



Taking home the prestigious Business of the Year award in 2022 was Nowra Farmers Market.

Judges stated, "Nowra Farmers Market is this year's Business of the Year winner. They are the South Coast's premier fresh food destination, focused on the customer experience by delivering outstanding quality and efficiency in a fast-paced environment.

"Employing over 50 staff, with a commitment to training and service excellence, they have proven they are a strong business and a great example of the quality of businesses that we have here in the Shoalhaven."

Owner of the store Jeffery Coe said, "I really have to thank our staff who work so hard, but also thank the community who helped get us through a pretty tough few years. Thanks to the support of everyone, we've come out the other side bigger and better."

The 2022 winners are:

Business of the Year - Nowra Farmers Market

Outstanding Employee - Jessica Bezant of Landscapists

Outstanding Young Business Leader - Alex Stronach of Medicine in Motion Health Group

Outstanding Business Leader - Renee Knight of CareSouth



Employer of Choice - Shoalhaven Family Law

Excellence in Innovation - The Flagstaff Group

Outstanding Start Up - Banksia Support Services

Excellence in Micro Business - Hill to Air

Excellence in Small Business - Stella Studioz

Excellence in Large Business - G.J. Gardner Homes Shoalhaven

Excellence in Sustainability - Little Eco Baby

Outstanding Community Organisation - CareSouth

The Resilience Award - South Coast Brides

Excellence in Retail and Personal - Nowra Farmers Market

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality - Bangalay Luxury Villas