Community College staff have been sharing their lifelong learning stories through the College's social media pages. Naomi has qualified as a pilates instructor after years of benefitting from practising as a student. Picture supplied

September 1-8 is Adult Learners Week. It is a great reminder that learning is a lifelong journey that doesn't end when we leave school.



Helen Zwicker, CEO, Shoalhaven and Kiama Community Colleges suggests we use this time to think about the last time we learned something new and what we might like to learn in the year ahead.

"Learning something new can sometimes mean we step out of our comfort zone," Helen says, "While that can feel a bit uncomfortable, it's also exciting."

You're either green and growing, or ripe and rotting is one of Helen's favourite quotes. Whilst she acknowledges that the truth may not be quite so black and white, it is a great reminder of the importance of the zest that learning can bring to life.

Learning can take many different forms. Trying a new sport, language or hobby, watching a documentary, discovering a feature on your phone, travelling with a curious mind or attending a class.

"Participating in learning as an adult offers plenty of light bulb moments," writes Adult Learning Australia's Gina Perry.

These include the discovery of hidden talents, the sense of achievement of learning new skills, the opportunity to explore new ideas, and updating work skills to stay employable or keep up with the latest technology.

Learning with others also provides valuable opportunities to connect with people in your community or area of interest.

In the lead up to Adult Learners Week, the Community College has been sharing employees' stories about their own learning.



Staff have learned all sorts of new skills from hip-hop to pilates instructing, rock 'n roll dancing to furniture upcycling, sock knitting, Italian language, fluid art, softball and more.

Adult Learning Australia is also keen to use the occasion of Adult Learners Week to encourage people that may not have enjoyed, or had the success that they would have liked in their early school learning, to consider trying learning again.

Adult learning environments, such as Community Colleges and TAFEs, are respectful of a person's life experience and provide nurturing and supportive settings. ALA are very keen for people who would like to improve their reading, writing and maths to remember that it is never too late.



Contact your Community College on 4232 1050 or the Reading & Writing Hotline on 1300 655 506 for class details.

To support lifelong learning in our community, Kiama and Shoalhaven Community Colleges are launching an online lifestyle learning hub.



This free service aims to connect anyone looking for learning opportunities to workshops in our local area.

Anyone can visit this web page to find out about a range of workshops in their location.



The online hub will be available via the Kiama and Shoalhaven Community College website from late September at kcc.nsw.edu.au/lifestyle-learning-hub



If you provide workshops and would like them included on the web page, you can visit kcc.nsw.edu.au/lifestyle-learning-hub to complete a short form to add your workshop details.

