A major shake up of public transport in the Shoalhaven was intended to make life easier for commuters.
However, for the families of Vincentia, changes to school bus routes have created more problems than solutions.
Advertisement
Students of Nowra Anglican College catch the S410 (AM) and S407 (PM) school buses, and the parents say there has been a host of issues with the revised services.
In week one of the new routes, students were up to 45 minutes late for school in the morning, and others were being missed during morning pick-ups.
In the afternoon, students haven't been home until nearly 5pm, after getting on the bus from 3.15pm - a trip of over 90 minutes. Inevitably, younger children have already had 'accidents' on the bus during the long journey home.
The Register joined parents at their Vincentia bus stop on Friday (September 2), where the kids are supposed to arrive at 4.30pm.
Their actual arrival time was 4.57pm.
Aaron Clay, year nine student at NAC, said starting the day with missed homeroom and classes because of a late bus has been less than ideal.
"This week I had an English assessment that needed to be filmed in the morning, and we ended up having to do that during lunch instead," he said.
"On Friday we got to school just in time, but they missed some kids."
Aaron's mum, Kate Clay, said if these difficulties prove to be more than teething problems, the school bus situation is putting Vincentia families between a rock and a hard place.
"This can't continue," she said.
"It's getting to a point where this [our kids taking the school bus] is not an option anymore.
"We will have to adjust our workdays, or have to question our choice of NAC."
In a statement, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said there had been community consultation on changes to the greater Nowra bus services; according to the department, the new bus routes across greater Nowra have been tested and should be running on schedule.
"Extensive bus route testing was carried out to ensure the new network bus timetables would accommodate currently known traffic conditions. This was particularly important given some bus routes connect with trains at Bomaderry Station," the spokesperson said.
"Every effort is made to design bus route timetables that allow some flexibility for unplanned events on the road network, where possible, such as roadworks or traffic incidents."
The late-running Vincentia service has cut in to the kids' time for after school sports and extra-curricular activities.
And for some of the youngest students in the neighbourhood, spending so much time on the bus each day has already been ruled out as a viable option.
Advertisement
Claire Hooper's children are in Year 2 and 4. Before the changes they were catching a shorter and more direct bus service with their classmates.
Now the journey each way is too much for the young ones.
"The bus picks up at 7.10am at the top of our street, and in the afternoon it is about a 4.45pm drop off," Mrs Hooper said.
"It's too much of a long day for a Year 2 kid, so we're driving in and out at the moment... otherwise it would be three hours a day of them commuting."
Prior to the changes, the Vincentia bus run had been overcrowded and posed a safety concern.
Advertisement
While overcrowding is no longer a problem on the revised route, Mrs Clay said the rest of the bus situation had gone from bad to worse.
In the afternoon, the S407 takes a long and winding route around Nowra, before making drop-offs at Huskisson and Vincentia.
As per the timetable, it collects students from Nowra Anglican College at 3.15pm, then goes north to Bomaderry High and Bomaderry Public Schools for a 3.30pm pick-up; the bus then turns back to collect from Nowra High at 3.42pm.
By 4.15 the bus is scheduled to drop students off in Huskisson, then reach Vincentia at 4.30pm, and complete the route at Naval College Rd by 4.40pm.
Mrs Clay said the timetable would be hard enough for someone to do in a private vehicle, without stops.
"We would expect it at 4.30pm doing this route, but I can tell you it's physically impossible to do that," she said.
Advertisement
"It's just not possible even if you were to do it in a car, let alone a bus."
Transport for NSW has claimed the new school bus routes were running ahead of the old schedule, and had been designed to efficiently use the resources available.
"Transport also considered known issues with school services when designing the new routes and timetables for Greater Nowra," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"An example of this was overcrowding on some services between Nowra Anglican College and Vincentia, which has now been resolved as part of the new network.
"All students travelling between Nowra Anglican College and Vincentia will now be seated in a seat-belted bus, with some students in the wider Bay and Basin area now getting home up to 30 minutes earlier.
"Transport and local bus operators design school bus routes based on where students live to ensure efficient use of available public transport resources. School bus routes must also cater for students who are eligible to participate in the School Student Travel Scheme (SSTS).
Advertisement
"This may mean the preferred routes for some groups cannot always be catered for. This is particularly true in the afternoon where there are differing operational requirements and typically more students catching the bus leading to differences compared to morning routes."
Parents including Mrs Clay, Mrs Hooper, Veronica Hogan, Kelly Clarke, and Annette Pham have reached out to the bus company, Transport NSW, the school, and South Coast MP Shelley Hancock.
They were told their correspondence has been passed on to office of Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.
In light of changes across the bus network, Transport for New South Wales will keep tabs on the new services.
"Transport, in partnership with bus operators, will continue to monitor the settling in of the new services," the spokesperson said.
"We will use data collected to better understand on-time running performance and address any significant delays recorded."
Advertisement
Nowra Coaches, which operates the Vincentia school bus services, declined to comment on the situation at this time.
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock was approached for comment, but did not respond in time for publication.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.