SHOALHAVEN City Council, to help people prepare for the bushfire season, is offering free green waste disposal.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said getting ready was about us all preparing a fire plan for the year ahead, particularly as we know that summer can cause us lots of issues.
"The other important part of getting ready is, of course, preparing your property," she said.
That's why I'm proud to say, from now until October 3 council is providing free green waste tipping."
To find a Shoalhaven waste depot near you, and their operating hours, visit Recycling and Waste Depots.
Cr Findley said a resident could do many things to prepare for the bushfire season.
"Have a look at what you can do around the garden," she said.
"Keep your lawns and gardens well maintained.
"Cleaning up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around property, cutting back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings and cleaning your gutters will help to fireproof your property this summer."
She said once collected all the green waste debris could go to the tip.
Meanwhile, every year the Rural Fire Service (RFS) holds its 'Get Ready' weekend.
This year, Get Ready weekend is on September 18-19 - details to come.
