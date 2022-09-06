Support your community at extra-fun fundraisers - this week in the Shoalhaven

Unsung
Songs, sass and shandies
Powerhouse performers Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan hit the stage with their excellent band to perform UNSUNG - a musical time warp, inspired by two legendary ladies. On a hot summer's day in 1965, Merle Thornton and Rosalie Bogner walked into the public bar of the Regatta Hotel, calmly chained themselves to the bar rail, and ordered a beer sending shockwaves through the community. What happened next changed the path of the women's fight for equality, and the course of Australian music history. Join Ryan and O'Donovan for a rollicking, raucous celebration of songs and stories from 1960s Australia, including Little Patti, Judy Stone, Marcie Jones, and more, paying homage to the incredible women who blazed the trails for generations of to come. UNSUNG lands at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday (September 9), shows at 2pm and 8pm. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Family Fun
Teddy bear's picnic
Gather the kiddos to celebrate Bravehearts Day in Nowra, with an extra special teddy bear's picnic. Family fun will abound, with face painting, games, storytime, children's entertainment, and more. Be sure to bring a picnic blanket and your teddy bear to Marriott Park on Saturday (September 10), 11am to 2pm. Entry is a gold coin donation to Bravehearts, Australia's leading child protection group.
Markets Galore
Shop local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Berry Bowling Club Market (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Saturday, 9am-1pm), and the Marine Rescue Ulladulla Wharf Market (Sunday, 8am-1pm).
Orchid Show
Milton-Ulladulla
Plant lovers rejoice: the Milton-Ulladulla Orchid Society is putting on its spectacular spring show. The team of green thumbs have been growing stunning orchids for all to see, and plenty will also be available for purchase. Stop in for a chat with the growers, and perhaps pick up a few tips for raising orchids at home. Drop in to the spring orchid show on Saturday and Sunday (September 10-11), 10am-3.30pm at Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Go Gold
Shoalhaven events continue
It's September, which means Shoalhaven is going for gold in their fundraising efforts for local cancer care. Community events have already kicked off, and next on the calendar is the Shoalhaven Goes Gold luncheon and fashion show. Join in for an afternoon of good food, entertainment, guest speakers, raffles, and lucky door prizes, and more at Worrigee Sports Club on Monday (September 12). Those in Milton-Ulladulla can enjoy the Shoalhaven Goes Gold high tea - complete with local entertainment and all the trimmings - on Wednesday (September 14) at Ulladulla Civic Centre. To get your tickets, head to the Shoalhaven Goes Gold Facebook page.
Coming Up
Irene Wilkie book launch
Nowra poet Irene Wilkie is set to launch her third book of poetry, in an 'adventurous' launch with local group Kitchen Table Poets. The Eye Beholding is a collection of her poignant and observational works, and represents a shifting outlook on life - a major change for Mrs Wilkie since taking up poetry two decades ago, at age 70. Join the poets on Friday, September 14 at Nowra Library; the launch begins at 11am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
