South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Support your community at extra-fun fundraisers - this week in the Shoalhaven

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:04am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT'S ON: There are plenty of great local causes to support. Get out and have fun while doing some good in the community. Pictures: supplied

Unsung

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.