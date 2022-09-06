Support your community at extra-fun fundraisers - this week in the Shoalhaven

Powerhouse performers Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan hit the stage with their excellent band to perform UNSUNG - a musical time warp, inspired by two legendary ladies. On a hot summer's day in 1965, Merle Thornton and Rosalie Bogner walked into the public bar of the Regatta Hotel, calmly chained themselves to the bar rail, and ordered a beer sending shockwaves through the community. What happened next changed the path of the women's fight for equality, and the course of Australian music history. Join Ryan and O'Donovan for a rollicking, raucous celebration of songs and stories from 1960s Australia, including Little Patti, Judy Stone, Marcie Jones, and more, paying homage to the incredible women who blazed the trails for generations of to come. UNSUNG lands at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday (September 9), shows at 2pm and 8pm. Get your tickets online or at the box office.