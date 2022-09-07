South Coast Register
Kangaroo Valley Public School celebrated in weekend commemoration for its 150th year

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:46am, first published 4:55am
The historic Kangaroo Valley Public School (KVPS) marked it's 150th birthday with a weekend celebration that saw current and past students and staff travel back to the school they once called their own.

