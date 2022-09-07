The historic Kangaroo Valley Public School (KVPS) marked it's 150th birthday with a weekend celebration that saw current and past students and staff travel back to the school they once called their own.
Despite the dreary weather, it appeared the whole community of Kangaroo Valley came to celebrate with the school grounds packed with locals chatting and children laughing.
KVPS first opened its doors in 1871 when teacher Thomas Greenwood Hird arrived in the town with his family.
Legend has it that Mr Hird, his wife and his children walked from Moss Vale to Kangaroo Valley as there was no coach road connecting the locations (a distance of almost 35 kilometres).
The local school, like that of many small schools scattered throughout regional Australia, has played an important role in the many generations of families that have passed through it.
Some current students are the fourth generation of their family to attend KVPS, showing that familial roots run deep throughout the community.
Former principals Bob Dunn and Mark McCarthy both gave engaging speeches packed with numerous anecdotes from their time at the school which the crowd enjoyed.
It was a special event for Ms Margaret Barton who was recognised for her almost 50 years of service with the school.
And further, it was revealed that she is the longest serving teacher currently in the NSW Department of Education.
Valarie Wilson and Brian Smart were chosen to cut the celebratory cake, both of whom attended KVPS and have great grandchildren that currently attend.
Another big highlight on the day was the unearthing of a time capsule that was buried in 1998. A crowd of excited kids and adults alike gathered in the drizzling rain as the capsule was unearthed.
Its contents were in pristine condition with drawings and letters from past students as well as books and other keepsakes.
Afterwards many gathered on the sporting field to participate in sack races, tug of war and gum boot toss followed by egg and spoon races and egg toss.
Reflecting on the event, relieving principal Jennifer Arnott said she couldn't have asked for a better outcome with all the effort that was put into the event.
"There was just a really positive vibe from the whole community," Ms Arnott said.
"The number of people that attended were a lot more than what we were expecting with how the weather was."
"It was just so nice to have so many past students and all of our past principals since 1973 attend, it was really special."
Ms Arnott cited the moment all of the attending past principals unveiled the official KVPS Principal Shield as her highlight of the day, a moment that will forever be enshrined in the school's history.
While Ms Arnott admitted the weather was a disappointment, she said the community was not deterred.
"No one was worried about the cold or rain and we are probably used to that in Kangaroo Valley by now so it really didn't spoil the day for anyone."
All the stall arrangements and entertainment on the day were entirely organised by volunteers who all put in a mammoth amount of effort to make the day as successful as it was.
"We ended up raising a lot of money for the school at the end of the day which was really good and just another showcase of the community support," Ms Arnott said.
The KVPS community only continues to grow and those close to the school feel very confident about the future success of their historic institution.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
