Shoalies down Shamrocks as they eye grand final glory

The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have stamped their ticket to the Illawarra District Rugby Union grand final after a dynamite performance against the Shamrocks on a heavy Nowra Showground, 22-0, on Saturday.
It initially appeared it was going to be an evenly fought, grinded out affair, but the energised Shoalies soon flexed their muscle and speed which the Shamrocks could not match.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The Shoalies showed no iIl-effects playing away from Rugby Park as it only took around 10 minutes before the speedster Mark Brandon navigated around the porous Shamrocks defense and put down the first points of the day on the board for Shoalhaven.
This first try seemed to kick the Shoalies into gear as they relentlessly put pressure on the Shamrocks line with the opponent unable to make many metres on the field in the first half.
Next to capitalise for the Shoalies was the reliable George Miller who picked up the timely loose ball out wide as both Shoalies' and Shamrocks' alike collapsed in a pile.
Mark Brandon had the rare miss with the tough conversion but the score still read 12-0 to the Shoals.
Finally Jett Fraser got off to a quick running start which allowed him to again break through the Shamrocks line off a beautiful passing sequence by the Shoalies.
With a sound Mark Brandon kick, the lead was now up to 19-0, a score that would stand until halftime.
In the second half the game seemed to tighten up slightly but the Shamrocks weren't able to string together enough consistent runs to put a dent in the margin.
There were several questionable calls for both teams that the faithful fans from both sides debated on the sideline, with more than a few choice words for the ref.
To the Sharocks credit their defense in the second half was much better, and really made life difficult for the Shoalies as they couldn't get over the line again.
Unfortunately Shoalhaven's defense was just as sound though, which resulted in a slight stalemate.
With a penalty kick by Mark Brandon it would bring the score to 22-0 which would stand until the final whistle.
Mark scored 12 of the 22 points in what was an all-round display by the skilled left-winger who has been one of the IDRU's most consistent forces this season.
Advertisement
Captain Will Miller speaking on the win, praised the performance of a "tough" Shamrocks side, saying the score "wasn't really reflective of the game."
"We didn't start well today but we found a way to score first and then grounded out the win."
With the second-grade Shoalies taking home the win, it'll mark the first time in club history that both sides have secured the minor premiership and progressed to the grand final.
Shoalhaven will play in the decider at WIN Stadium next Saturday against the winner of tomorrow's minor semifinal between Avondale and Tech-Tahs at Ocean Park.
Miller wouldn't be drawn on which team he would prefer to play, saying both teams would present Shoalhaven with a tough challenge.
"Hopefully their game is as tough and rough as this one. They are both very good teams. Whoever we play we have to be at our best to beat them."
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.