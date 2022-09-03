Don't let your fire guard down, check to make sure your fire alarm is working

Check and maintain smoke alarms once installed;

Clean the lint filter from your clothes dryer after each use;

Keep any drying clothes or anything flammable at least a metre from the heater;

Clean and maintain any fireplaces;

Do not use outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home;

Check electric blankets are safe for use and never go to bed or leave home with your electric blanket on;

Do not overheat wheat bags in the microwave;

Do not overload power boards;

Never leave cooking unattended;

Always use candles under adult supervision and do not leave them unattended where possible;

Ensure you have a 'home fire escape plan" and practice it regularly with your family; and