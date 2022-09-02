Rapid antigen tests are once again available to pensioners and concession card holders free for a limited time.
The tests used to detect COVID-19 in your system can be picked up from any Service NSW centre for free, as long as you are a pensioner or concession card holder.
However, customers will be limited to only 10 free tests.
Community members who class as pensioners or hold a concession card said they will take advantage of the free tests seeing as COVID has not gone away.
"I will be getting the free tests, I want to make sure I don't catch it and it's still out and about," community member Robert Martin said.
The free tests will be available for pick up at any Service NSW centre, or at any of the 200 neighbourhood and community centres located across the State.
The free RAT tests will be on offer until October 2022.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
