South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Rapid Antigen Tests free for a limited time for pensioners and concession card holders

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:18am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAT test free again for concesion card holders and pensioners. Picture: Tom McGann.

Rapid antigen tests are once again available to pensioners and concession card holders free for a limited time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.