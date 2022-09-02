And then there were four.
220 games later and the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks, Huskisson Seagulls, Boamderry Tigers and St Georges Basin Dragons are all that remain in the hunt for the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
What will happen this weekend in the pivotal semi-finals?
A clash between these two talented sides has more than enough riding on it to be a supremely memorable one.
In their games this year, Heads has been the victor in both securing a 3-1 and a 4-2 win, but that won't necessarily make them favourites in what should be an even contest.
Huskisson have been here many a time over the years, with the experience behind them definitely an advantage they have over a young Heads team who have surpassed any and all expectations they have faced this year.
Heads have an incredibly strong midfield as well as centre backs which Huski will look to avoid by attacking down their flanks.
Both teams have good momentum heading into the game with an 11 goal performance for Huski against Manyana being an easy confidence boost for the Seagulls.
Even with two wins under their belt against Huski, Heads will have to come with their a-game if they hope to dispatch of the veteran juggernaut.
The two sides will meet at Ison Park on Saturday September 3 to kick off at 3pm
Players to watch:
Heads - Matthew White, James MacDonald, Scott Culey, Jye Findlay
Huskisson - Gary Masterson, Jack Ray, Gary Niemeier, Christopher Tweed
Bomaderry Tigers v St Georges Basin Dragons
Both Bomaderry and Basin have experienced a whirlwind run this season, with either side experiencing weeks at the bottom echelon of the ladder.
However both have fought and clawed their way back to the top of the league and now stand poised to make a run at the championship.
Like Huski and Heads, Basin have not beat Bomaderry this season with one 0-0 draw and another 0-2 loss.
These two sides have history having met in the 2020 grand-final which the Tigers walked away winners of 3-0.
It's been a grand run for Bomo who have played in the last four grand-finals with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses.
Basin have proved they can match it with the best in the comp but will need to start the match well and can't afford to concede early goals like they did last week against Heads.
Either way both teams have proven they have what it takes so now it'll come down to who wants it more.
This clash will kick off at Ison Park on Sunday September 4 at 3pm.
Players to watch:
Bomaderry - Billy Wallington, Brendan Kellett, Lachlan Hucman, Campbell Richardson-Thornton
Basin - Jake Moffat, Dane McGinn, Rory Meyer, Jacob Carney
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
