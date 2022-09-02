The Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group is a Shoalhaven group who meet multiple times a week to walk and chat - I was honoured to be invited to join them, as well as a little nervous.
Nerves came from the fact that I am not a veteran, I'm only a 22 year old kid.
I haven't done anything like fight for our country in a war, really the biggest thing I've done is graduate university.
This was playing in my head as I was driving to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre where the group gather before the walk. I kept questioning over and over again, "Why am I doing this? I am intruding, they're not going to want a journalist there."
I have never been more wrong in my life, as I was met with welcoming handshakes and the largest smiles I've ever seen.
After introducing myself, I told the first few walkers standing out in the cold, "I hope it's okay I'm here - I'm not a veteran and I really don't want to intrude."
It was walker and member of the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefits Group, Paul Bushby who comforted me by saying, "You're not intruding Tom, I'm not a veteran either."
This was when I made the discovery that this is not just a group for veterans; this is a group for veterans AND people wanting to support our heroes.
Renald Makila, or "Mak", served on the HMAS Melbourne for 20 years and has been walking with the group since they started in late 2019.
Mak reaffirmed what I had learnt, stating, "This is a group for veterans and those who want to support them."
As 8.00am struck, the two lap walk around Harry Sawkins Park began.
I nervously took out my phone to ask pre-written questions to the members, such as, "How long have you been walking with the group?" or, "Where did you serve our country?" However, in an unprecedented move as a journalist, I didn't ask them a single one.
Instead, I found myself simply walking alongside the members, chatting to them like we had been friends for 50 years.
I had never met these people before, but away we walked and spoke as if we were old pals catching up after a long time without seeing each other.
I walked along with Paul Bushby, a member who like me, was not a veteran.
Paul told me the story of how he met his wife, asked me about my experience at university and past jobs; for a moment, I forgot I was even technically "working".
I was able to relate to Paul in a way, as he too felt nervous the first time he walked with the group.
"I thought to myself that I would be intruding, because I'm not a veteran," Paul said.
"I felt exactly how you did this morning Tom, but they welcomed me with open arms and I have been coming back ever since."
Paul Bushby is 80 years old and joins the group for the walk weekly.
He told me it's a great way to stay fit, as he walks to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre to join them from his home in North Nowra, but it's also a great way for him to socialise.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for us all to all meet up and just talk about anything and everything," he said.
The social aspect seemed to be the group's favourite part of the morning, with the members all heading into the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre café for a coffee and chat after the walk.
This is where I met even more members who aren't able to walk the lap due to age or injuries, but still want to join together in the café to socialise and catch up.
It was having my medium mocha with the group after the walk where I truly felt at home.
All members were so happy to tell me about their time serving, however the stories were far happier and in some cases, funnier than I was expecting.
Ian Jones or "Spike" served with Mak on the HMAS Melbourne and happily told me how he introduced Mak to his future wife.
"We've known each other since 1965 and I actually introduced Mak to his wife," Spike said.
Mak laughed, "He told me she was looking for a partner at a ball in Nowra, so I joined her and then we got married."
"It's all Spike's fault."
Spike nodded, stating Mak blames him for everything.
Listening to these conversations and laughing along with the group made me come to a realisation: This is not just a veterans benefit group, this is a group of best friends.
As I left the meeting and walked to my car, the laughing of friends continuing to echo in the background, a smile grew across my face.
A grin formed from the joy they gave me that morning, the joy which I will re-experience when I return to that walk again.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business.
