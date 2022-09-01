Representatives from the five teams contesting the Group Seven rugby league finals series have picked the Stingrays of Shellharbour as the 'dark horse' to go all the way and win the title.
Though all five players at the launch of the Group Seven finals series told the Mercury any of the teams left in contention could win on their day.
It was only after they were asked point blank which team, other than their own, would go all the way to win the premiership, that two players picked the Stingrays to continue their fairytale run through to a maiden grand final victory.
Another two chose Warilla Lake South Gorillas to lift the title they last won in 2011, while one player voted for reigning premiers and this season's minor premiers Gerringong to be crowned champions for the sixth time in the past 12 years.
Kiama, who won the title in 2019, and Jamberoo who last did the same in 2017, received no votes.
The finals start on Saturday with an elimination final between the Stingrays and Kiama at Flinders Field.
The following day Warilla host Jamberoo at Cec Glenholmes Oval for the right to play Gerringong in next week's grand final qualifier at Michael Cronin Oval.
The loser of Warilla versus Jamberoo will play the winner of the Stingrays versus Kiama.
Kiama hooker Jason Webb said the Knights weren't ready for their season to end and were confident of bursting the Stingrays' bubble on Saturday.
"We are coming in as probably the underdogs against Stingrays, they're running pretty hot at the moment but we are looking to burst their bubble," Webb said.
"We are pretty confident. We believe we have the game to beat them."
Kiama and the Stingrays played twice during the regular season, with one win apiece.
Though the Stingrays' victory over Kiama came in this current period where the team - coached by the Reh brothers (Brad and Greg) - has won seven straight games. Their last loss came on June 25 at the hands of premiers Gerringong.
"They are going good at the moment but we give ourselves a great chance of winning," Webb said.
"I think we definitely need to move the ball around though to get the job done.
"They have a big, strong forward pack, so if we try to play them through the middle it is not going to work.
"We are going to look to move the ball and use our skills and our speed."
Webb added if he had to pick a team other than Kiama to win the title, it would be Warilla.
"I think Warilla are hitting their straps at the right time of the year, and obviously the Stingrays are on a bit of a streak,'' he said. ''But we're going to knock them off this weekend, so maybe Warilla, they've got a bit of flair and a lot of strike power."
Warilla fullback Justin Jones also felt the Stingrays were the dark horses to win it all.
"Over the past eight weeks our form has been through the roof," he said.
"I feel like we are peaking at the right time of the year. If we continue that I think we are going to go a long way in the competition.
"If I had to choose someone else though, while it is hard to rule out Gerringong, I feel like the Stingrays are a dark horse at the moment."
Jamberoo fullback Nathan Gallastegi also liked the Stingrays' chances but predicted Warilla to be Jamberoo's biggest threat of winning the premiership.
'I think it is very open and any team can win on their day, as it's been shown throughout the season," he said.
"We're confident we can go all the way but again any of the five teams can go on a run and win it all. I don't have a team in mind but I guess if Stingrays can keep their hot run going they're a big chance, as are Warilla if they maintain their hot run of late. It will be a very good finals series."
This view was shared by Gerringong utility player Toby Gumley-Quine, who was looking forward to watching the other four teams "bash" each other in the first week of the finals.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
