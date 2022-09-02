In an emergency, effective communication makes a world of difference.
So how do you navigate a stressful and dangerous time as a person with a disability?
In the wake of Black Summer, it was a question that Nowra's Flagstaff Group worked tirelessly to answer.
The result: Ember - an emergency management tool for people with a disability.
Ember has brought a new level of accessibility into bushfire preparedness; it has also landed Flagstaff an Excellence in Innovation trophy at the Shoalhaven Business Awards, and finalist spot at the Illawarra Business Awards.
Alison Turner and Belinda Franklin were the driving force behind Ember.
The pair said the whole idea was to fix a missing link that was exposed during the fires, and confirmed in a Royal Commission.
"[The Royal Commission] found during emergency situations, communication with individuals in the community who had a disability was lacking," Ms Franklin said.
"People who had disability didn't either know what to do or when to evacuate; a lot of the emergency services communication methods were not really targeted for people living with a disability, and a bit too technical.
"We set out to try and fill that gap [in bushfire communication], and produce collateral and information that was primarily targeted to people with disability - especially people with an intellectual disability and mental health conditions"
The main aim of Ember is communication, and it goes two ways: people with disability can better understand what's happening, and they can more effectively communicate with others in an emergency.
When bushfires tore through the Shoalhaven, Kyle Sinclair was lucky to have his family nearby and a safe place to go.
If they weren't around, he believes the already scary situation would have been vastly different.
Mr Sinclair came home to find his parents already packing up and getting ready to evacuate, as fire closed in on the area.
"We just got out of there. Everyone went down to the Shoalhaven River because it was the safest place to be at that point in time," he said.
"A few hours later there was a massive cloud of smoke and ash and dust; as soon as it appeared, everyone left."
Fortunately the Sinclairs found safe haven with family in Shoalhaven Heads, and stayed with them overnight.
In an uncertain time, Mr Sinclair said having a plan in place gives some much-needed certainty.
"It was all just a really scary experience for the most part," he said.
"I'm really glad we have the safety app now, because it's good to know where you're going to, and who you're going to go with.
"It's good for day to day communication as well, you can use it for that; but if there is a bushfire emergency like we had, it helps me out."
Since launching Ember in July, Flagstaff has caught they eye of other organisations across the Shoalhaven and Illawarra, who see even more potential applications for it.
Now, the team is looking at its use for other people with all kinds of accessibility or medical needs, from cancer patients, to those with dementia, autoimmune conditions, or Parkinson's.
Stage two of the project is also set to bring other local businesses into the fold.
Ms Turner said the Flagstaff team is searching for groups to get on board with Ember, by rolling it out to places which employ or provide services to people with a disability - or those who want to hire someone with a disability.
"We're talking to other organisations about the support they might need and how we can help, all to complement their existing processes," she said.
"Basically, Ember is a template that anyone could use and modify for their organisations."
To join in with the Ember project, get in touch with Flagstaff Group.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
