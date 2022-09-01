South Coast Register
Berry Magpies ready for big clash with the Stingrays this weekend

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:15am
The LLT Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies in action on the road. Picture GIANT PICTURES

The Ladies League Tag Division 1 Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will face their most critical match of the season this weekend against the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the Group Seven semi-finals.

