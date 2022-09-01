The Ladies League Tag Division 1 Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will face their most critical match of the season this weekend against the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the Group Seven semi-finals.
However, the Magpies will need to win without their key player and skipper Talia Atfield who is out due to a severe ankle injury.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
With Atfield out, it has left a big hole with the halfback being both a strong player and a vocal leader out on the field.
Magpies' centre Ally Robinson said the girls are super "excited" heading into the weekend and are ready to showcase an altered version of their game style with Atfield on the sidelines.
"We've definitely had a really good season but there are going to be a few changes this weekend with Talia out," Robinson said.
"That's changed the dynamics of our team up a bit and our game plan is going to look a bit different but we are all very pumped for the weekend."
The sides have had two tough matches this season, with Stingrays taking both, but as everyone knows, it's a different ballgame when it comes to finals with all clean slates.
"I feel everyone's really positive and ready to put our heads down and have a tough game, I definitely think we are capable to take out the win," Robinson said.
"We've just got to focus on what we need to work on and avoid getting caught up in the little things."
Robinson said the team hasn't missed a beat though with multiple players ready to step up and fill the void with their skipper out.
Centre Bree Rogers has already begun making a stance as a vocal leader, while second-rower Jessica Snell-Anderson will take on the role of lead kicker, with Robinson and wing Tanae Ruttley both looking to take charge with on-field kicking.
"I think everyone has just had to step up a bit more and we're excited plus we are coming off a really good game against Warilla, so I think we are in a good place," Robinson said.
Going up against a Stingrays team full of youth and quickness, the experienced Magpies will look to implement a strong defensive scheme to keep the speedy Shellharbour girls at bay.
"We aren't as quick in attack but we definitely bring it in defence and we know how to complete our sets when we are calmed and settled," Robinson said.
"It all starts with our defence and if we can shut down their speed through that we will put ourselves in the best position to win."
It has been a positive overall season for Berry who finished the year in fourth place with a record of 7-6 and a for and against of 254-228.
The Stingrays also had a strong year, locking down the third seed at 7-5.
Advertisement
The Magpies will kick off against the Stingrays at Flinders Field on Saturday September 3 at 10am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.