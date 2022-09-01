When Amy Hall couldn't access specialist support services for her kids here in the Shoalhaven, she went out on a limb and started up her own.
Little did she know, there were hundreds more families in the region searching for the same thing.
Banksia Support Services has exploded in the Shoalhaven since opening in May 2021; it has helped 170 families through behavioural support, occupational therapy, speech pathology, and much more.
The new NDIS service has been a game-changer for kids and parents in the Shoalhaven and beyond.
The immense success has even earned them the Outstanding Start Up at the Shoalhaven Business Awards
But for Mrs Hall, who is a children's behaviour support practitioner, starting up Banksia along with her husband Damien has been deeply personal.
At the heart of the entire operation are their children, Jack (11) and Grace (2).
"I went into labour with my daughter Grace at 23 weeks, and because I work in childhood disabilities, I know what that looks like," Mrs Hall said.
"Quality of life for her probably would not have been very good.
"When we came home after 107 days in the NICU, my number one thing was needing to give her the best chance.
"Being in a rural community shouldn't mean you don't get access to good services that you can expect from places like Wollongong or Sydney.
"So Banksia was really about how am I going to secure my daughter's services - the things she needs for the first 1000 days of her life."
Clinicians like Mrs Hall know the earliest years are crucial for children's brain development, and for kids born early, there's a lot of catching up to do.
Neural pathways impaired by an early birth need help to grow and repair, and specialists are few and far between - with extensive waitlists.
"I couldn't have her waste time on a list; the wait lists keep me awake at night," Mrs Hall said.
Fortunately for Grace, her own speech pathology is coming along in leaps and bounds at Banksia.
While Grace has a language delay, Mrs Hall expects she won't have it for long; in just a few months Grace has gone from not speaking to mastering about 20 words.
Since May 2021, the small family-run NDIS provider has taken on 13 specialist staff, and already outgrown its North Nowra clinic.
Mrs Hall said Banksia 'could have happily hired another five full time team members'.
Like most businesses, they are in need of more staff; the client books are full, and they also have a waitlist,
But the biggest constraint is physical space. The homely clinic simply can't hold any more staff until expansion gets underway.
Mrs Hall dreams of expanding the Nowra clinic, opening satellite services at Ulladulla and in the Illawarra (where there is also a huge need for support services), and being able to offer more services to meet her community's needs.
She trusts each of those will happen in good time - and with plenty of hard work - but priority number one will always be the families they support.
"Up until now, we've had our heads down making sure we did everything right, and met the expectations of our clients," she said.
"I'm proud that we can get out name into the community as a quality service, and I'm really proud of everything we have built."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
