It's do or die time for the final five Group Seven teams as the quest for the Artie Smith Trophy hits its finale.
The second place Warilla Lake South Gorillas will be looking to protect their home ground of Cec Glenholmes Oval in an elimination finals skirmish against the third seed Jamberoo Superoos.
Both sides have had to battle the injury and absence bug all year and have done so admirably, consistently putting together solid outings on route to a top four finish.
The Roos and Gorillas have met twice throughout the year, splitting the season series against one another.
These matches have been hard to gauge however as neither side has ever been at full strength.
Jamberoo coach Jono Dallas said while the games have been hard to use as reference points, he said the makeup of a team on paper will rarely be the main force behind a win or a loss.
"Both times we played each other we were both missing a stack of players, but you play with who you've got. I don't think team lists on paper will win or lose these games," Dallas said.
"We have a few guys unavailable this weekend but that's just how it works, I am sure every team in the finals could name one or two guys that are out who they'd like to have."
The same can be said for the Gorillas, with coach Troy Grant confirming the absences of several players this weekend.
Halfback Blair Grant, centre Kye Deane and lock Paul Roberts are all out for Warilla this week after playing key roles all season.
"It is what it is but we've been doing that all year, we've never really had a full squad and we are really confident in the guys we can bring up who have been big for us all season," Grant said.
Grant went on to further say the side is ready for the weekend's clash and have been continuing to work on the same things at training leading up to it.
"We are just looking to come out strong early on and we've been working on our discipline at the end of games, specifically a bit of ball work under fatigue and lowering our errors overall."
Dallas said for Jamberoo they are also keeping things the same and are are going to continue to prioritse what's working.
"You don't want to reinvent the wheel just because it's finals," he said.
"By now we all know what works for us as a team, it's just about narrowing your focus on your strengths and being good in those areas."
Both teams coaches exuded confidence in their sides when speaking on the weekend's clash but overall just seemed relieved to have made it back to finals after what has been a tumultuous last couple of years for local sport.
"To get a full season in and only lose one game to the weather is brilliant after the hurdles we've faced in recent times and it's especially good for the players who have put the work in and been rewarded," Grant said.
"Its been a wild year with the way games have been moved, changed and cancelled but Group Seven have done an incredible job to see our competition only miss one game," Dallas said.
"It feels great to be back in the finals, it's whole reason you play the season to be here at this time of the year."
The Gorillas will kick off against the Superoos on Sunday September 4 at 3:30pm.
In the other elimination final the fourth place Stingrays of Shellharbour will battle the fifth seed Kiama Knights at Flinders Field on Saturday September 3.
The Gerringong Lions who have claimed the minor premiership will have the week off.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
