Josh Ludman secures two top ten international finishes as well as a NSW championship in a several week span

Sam Baker
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:18am, first published 2:20am
The second placed Rauland Development team at the final presentation including mechanics and Team Manager, Brett Dutton up front with Josh Ludman third from right. Picture supplied

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Josh Ludman who finished in prime position on two international stages as well as being named NSW Junior Road Champion.

