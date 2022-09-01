Soon you could be sleeping on a bed made by inmates at the Goulburn Correctional Centre.
Bed bases are a new work line for the centre's woodwork crews, who also craft cabinetry, desks and workbenches for government and school contracts.
Inmate efforts are overseen by officers, but senior overseer Brad Sully said everyone worked in unison.
"They are here to learn and work, but you really are working side-by-side," Mr Sully said.
Mr Sully said around a quarter of all the cabinetry in repurposed demountable school buildings that have been donated to flood victims around Lismore had been completed by inmates and officers in Goulburn.
The group had also completed around one third of the kitchen carpentry for the more than 100 buildings that had been repurposed so far.
That work is nearing a close and the team are excited by new challenges.
"The bed bases are a new line of work that we've been chasing," he said. "People don't realise what we're actually capable of."
The work room features industrial C&C machines and new equipment like a banding machine for finishing edges of furniture.
Mr Sully said the workshop had been located at the centre for many years and a number of the original wood-working tools were still on site, but it was great to provide inmates hands-on skills and employment in new endeavours.
The centre will serve as something of a warehouse supplier with the completed bed bases sold to retailers across the country.
The centre aims to give inmates tangible skills as well as the opportunity to earn an income while in custody.
Inmates who prove capable on the tools can qualify for Work Readiness, which sees them earn detailed job references from the centre that outline their skills.
Mr Sully said some wonderful craftsmanship was being produced in the region, but said it was also great interaction with other centres as part of the CSI (Corrective Services Industries).
"There are other centres that do the steelwork and more that can take care of the powder-coating," Mr Sully said.
Officers said new members coming into the woodshop could be quiet or dismissive at first, but many grow to appreciate the skills and inmates and officers share a largely harmonious working relationship.
"It's a real shared experience."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
