Full access to be restored at Barrengarry Mountain

Full traffic access to Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry Mountain is on track to be restored by the end of the month.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said repair work is progressing well following severe weather back in March.
"The most recent work near Timelong Road involved installing soil nails and piles on the failed slope ahead of a concrete retaining wall being erected," he said.
"The road will also be resurfaced and a guard rail installed before the road is reopened."
Severe weather forced the road to close in March. Transport reopened the road with restricted access on July 1.
One section of Moss Vale Road that was significantly damaged by flooding and rainfall had full access restored on July 29, with stop and slow arrangements in place only where repair work continues.
For more information on this project visit nswroads.work/mossvalerdrepair
