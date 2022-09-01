"Ridiculous", "insane", "crazy", some of the words used by the Shoalhaven community to describe the current cost of fuel - but is anything being done about it?
While metropolitan areas are seeing a drop in fuel prices, regional areas are still facing prices of up to $2.15 per litre.
Community members were vocal when asked what they thought about the current fuel prices and how it has affected them.
Shannon O'Beirne from Ulladulla said the cost to fill up his Nissan X-Trail has gone up substantially.
"In a normal year, it would cost me about $60, but just yesterday it cost me $94 to fill up," he said.
Mr O'Beirne was not aware the fuel tax of 22 cents would be put back in place in September.
"It is what it is I suppose," he said.
"The current cost of living is already super high, so hearing the cost of fuel is going to get higher does not surprise me."
Meanwhile, Clint Beaseey, another Shoalhaven local has faced the increased fuel prices with his four wheel drive Ute.
Before the Russia Ukraine war and COVID-19, Mr Beaseey said filling up his car was far cheaper.
"I think it would have been about 70, 80 dollars," he said.
"Now I'm doing between 120, 130 dollars."
While the community are fed up with the increased cost of filling up the tank, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips has also been dealing with the increased prices.
"I am deeply concerned about extraordinarily high local petrol prices and the impact this is having on individuals, families and businesses," she said.
Mrs Phillips said she is aware of the price difference between Shoalhaven petrol stations to those in the city, raising her concerns with colleagues in parliament.
"As a result, I have raised these concerns with the Treasurer and have asked the Treasurer to look into the circumstances surrounding local versus city price discrepancies," she said.
Meanwhile, State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has given advice to the community in his electorate on how to save money at the pump.
Mr Ward said one of the best ways to find the lowest fuel prices was to download the 'FuelCheck' app on their smartphones.
"I would encourage people to download the FuelCheck App which provides consumers with the most comprehensive and reliable information on how to access lower petrol prices," he said.
"There is often significant gaps in prices between service stations in the same town or village in the Shoalhaven. Deciding to fill up on a particular day at a particular station could save you significant money each week.
"Each dollar adds up."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
