Shoalhaven Heads resident Pat Curran had no symptoms when he was shocked by his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018.
It was updating his life insurance that ultimately saved him.
Advertisement
"I went to change life insurance and the lady said 'we're not going to insure you until you get a biopsy,'" Mr Curran, owner of Curran Plumbing said.
"I scoffed, because I felt absolutely 100 per cent healthy and had no symptoms."
When Mr Curran waltzed into his doctors office to get tested at age 54, he couldn't believe the results.
A score above eight on the Gleason index for testing prostate cancer indicates a high-grade prostate cancer. Mr Curran scored a nine.
"I thought I'd be in and out of the doctors with nothing wrong, but that couldn't be further from the truth," he said. "I got the test ... and the rest was history."
Mr Curran immediately underwent further testing and thankfully, the cancer had not spread. After surgery and a month of radiation, his health improved and the cancer became less aggressive.
Now age 58, Mr Curran still faces frequent testing to check his Gleason index score.
"It's going up at the moment again, which is unnerving," he said. "But all I can do is keep getting tested, see my doctors and enjoy life in the meantime."
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian men and the Prostate Cancer Australia Foundation estimates 24,217 Australian men will be diagnosed this year.
Mr Curran's has urged other men to not take their health for granted and to get tested, because the cancer is "insidious".
"In my case it was really under the radar, but it was really aggressive," he said.
"All I want to do is show the importance of getting tested, my message is just go to your doctor and keep tabs on your health."
It's a message that's been taken on board loud and clear by his colleagues, who will also run a 72km marathon during September to raise money for prostate cancer.
Blake Wallace, 27, was the driver behind the fundraiser at Curran Plumbing and aims to take on the epic distance in just one day.
Advertisement
"I had a think about what families and men who get diagnosed must go through and how it's so hard on them," Mr Wallace said.
"So I thought why not make this a bit harder on myself and push the boundaries."
Mr Wallace will run a 12km loop six times over, starting from WIN Stadium on September 30.
To donate, visit: https://www.thelongrun.org.au/fundraisers/CurranPlumbing
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.