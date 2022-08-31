The 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards were a huge success, with these official photographs showing off the night.
Packed with 420 people, the show became the biggest one ever.
Advertisement
A photographer worked his way around the room, capturing performances, speeches, emotions and the fun vibe the night provided.
Here is a gallery showing off some of the official photos of the night:
More official photos showing off the night can be seen on the Shoalhaven Business Chamber Facebook page.
