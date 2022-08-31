South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalies not underestimating "strong" Shamrocks team in finals clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalies have been in form all season, including in a big win against Kiama. Picture by Sam Baker

Shoalies head coach Will Miller said the side will be "taking no chances" heading into this weekend's finals clash against the fourth seed Shamrocks, a close rival of the Shoalhaven side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.