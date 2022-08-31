Shoalies head coach Will Miller said the side will be "taking no chances" heading into this weekend's finals clash against the fourth seed Shamrocks, a close rival of the Shoalhaven side.
It's an exciting time for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club with both their first and second grade teams clinching the minor premiership last weekend in their wins against Camden.
It is the first time both sides have done this ever in the history of the club.
But Miller said his side hasn't lost focus of the goal at hand and remains "locked in" ahead of the pivotal weekend match.
"A lot of minor premiers get knocked out...it's a completely different game now," he said.
"At the start of a season you're always wanting to win the comp, now that it's actually happened we just have to keep building and not get too far ahead of ourselves."
The two matches between the sides this year haven't exactly been close with Shoalhaven dispatching the Shamrocks in both contests, 50-0 and 40-7 respectively.
Miller said they aren't underestimating the "talented" side though, who are regular top four seed in the IDRU competition.
"They are a team that will never give up," he said.
"Even though we've had some pretty good scores against them, they haven't given up in any of the games we've played them."
"In finals footy you can't take anything lightly, it's do or die, and it'll be exciting to see how the boys react to that."
Miller credits the Shoalies attitude in their previous season clashes with the Shamrocks as being a catalyst in the wins.
He said the team knows the opponents (Shamrocks) talent and always approach the games "fired up" to go against a "top four side."
"We've wanted to try and get their attention to prove ourselves, and there's always a really good attitude going into it," Miller said.
He went on to further say that the collective mindset at training recently has been the exact same, with everyone focused and on the same page.
Miller said the Shamrocks might think that they're being overlooked but they're wrong.
"They'll be looking forward to coming down and trying to ambush us," he said.
"I think they'll come with the idea that we aren't taking them seriously, which we are."
"Hopefully our boys understand that's what they'll be doing and come ready for the challenge ahead."
The matches will kick off this Saturday August 3, with second grade at 1:30pm followed by first grade at 3:00pm at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
In the other weekend finals clash, the second seed Avondale will look to hold strong against the third seed Tech Waratahs in another fiery clash. That game will kick off also at 3pm at Woonoona Shamrocks Rugby Club.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
