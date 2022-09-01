When Susan O'Brien began volunteering with Meals on Wheels six years ago, she never expected to one day be running the show - and chairing the board to boot.
As kitchen coordinator she is the beating heart of the Huskisson Meals on Wheels.
In any given week she will pour up to 60 hours of her time into the service, from buying groceries to planning menus, training new team members, and of course, delivering the all-important meals to clients across the Bay and Basin.
It's a huge and vital role, in a service which simply wouldn't exist without volunteers.
But for Mrs O'Brien, Meals on Wheels has become more than a utility. It's a community which welcomed her when she was new to the area, and motivated her to take on new challenges.
"It's been the volunteers - I've made such really good friends," she said.
"It can be hard to get to know people in a new community; when you're working, you're still busy coming and going.
"Being a part of a volunteer group like this, you get to know people and become really good friends.
"And of course the clients are so appreciative of what we do for them."
On the delivery run through Vincentia, Kevin Freund has joined Mrs O'Brien for the day.
Like many Bay and Basin locals, Mr Freund retired to the area.
When he moved in 2018, he was looking for a way to get involved in a new neighbourhood, and the journey started with a social morning tea put on by the Meals on Wheels crew.
He's been making deliveries ever since.
Always on for a chat with clients, Mr Freund said the volunteering has enabled him to be part of the community in his new home, and meet plenty of great people along the way.
"I just enjoy it, being able to get out a couple of times a month," he said.
"Initially it helped me as an entry point to the area by driving around the streets.. it was a real eye opener in the sense of exploring the area and getting around the meet the different customers."
This week, volunteer kitchens across Australia observed Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday (August 31).
For many including Huskisson, they did what they do best: business as usual.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday are delivery days in the area, so for the local clients, each day is Meals on Wheels Day - and a chance to appreciate the work the volunteers do.
Among the hundred-plus clients is Vincentia's Deidre Edward.
A former Meals on Wheels Huskisson volunteer herself, Mrs Edward cooked meals during the 60s and early 70s.
Being on the other side of the service now, Mrs Edward is glad it's still going strong.
"I loved volunteering..." she said.
"I was in it for a long while, cooking the meals, and it's a good idea for people that are on their own."
Another former Meals on Wheels volunteer lives just a few streets over.
These days Joyce Slater enjoys her retirement in Vincentia, from the 'best room in the house', overlooking the beach and Jervis Bay.
The former Goulburn resident used to deliver meals for her local service, while running the family business and raising her four sons.
Mrs Slater said she, like many of the Meals on Wheels volunteers, got involved simply to lend a hand.
Now, getting the meals herself means she can stay in her beloved home.
"It was satisfying [to volunteer], because at least you'd know people were being checked on at least once a week.
"I never thought about being in the same position, but I'm very determined to stay at home as long as I can."
Meals on Wheels Huskisson has an army of volunteers cooking up a storm, but more drivers are always needed to deliver meals.
For more information on volunteering, and to find a local branch, visit the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
