Four local footballers have been selected to the prestigious NSW Country team for the upcoming 2022 National Youth Championships in September at Coffs Harbour.
Tyler Cooper, Aiden Dhu, Hunter Fuz and Beau Lynch all heard their names called when teams were released earlier this month after a tough series of trials.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Tyler was selected to the U15s NSW Country team while Aiden, Hunter and Beau were all selected to the U14s side.
All of the players play for Southern Branch and have had tremendous 2022 campaigns.
The National Youth Championships will take place over 11 days and will see hundreds of athletes travel to Coffs Harbour to battle it out against one another for the coveted national title.
The competition also provides a platform for the young athletes to impress and showcase their skills to attending national team representatives and technical staff from Football Australia.
The footballers all beamed with excitement when talking about playing at the tournament.
Beau who plays striker said he's "super excited" about the experience and skills he'd gain from playing at this high level as well as the social opportunities.
"I'm probably most excited about getting to meet new people," he said.
"It'll be a really good way to get some solid experience and give me a platform to show what I can do and bring to a team."
Aiden, a crafty central attacking midfielder, reiterated Beau's thoughts and said he's honoured to have the opportunity.
"It's just really exciting in general and it's going to be great to play at a high level with equally great players," he said.
Hunter, a sound centre midfielder, said that it was the quality of football he was looking forward to as well as being able to go with his teammates.
"I reckon the quality of play is what I'm looking forward to most as well as getting to go there with guys I already know," he said
"It's nice being able to go there together and already have those relationships formed."
All four boys have performed tremendously to get to this point, having had to pass through several rounds of cuts to make the team, a testament to the hard work of the young athletes.
There were three rounds of tryouts prior to the final team of 17 being selected.
Advertisement
30 players were cut in the first round, followed by 10 in the second and finally five in the third before the official team was decided.
Aiden, Beau and Hunter all said their time with the U14 Southern Branch team had been great for their development overall and the results for this season spoke for themselves.
The side currently sits in second place at 14-6 and has clinched a finals position.
"It's a quality program and you play against great talent across the competition which has helped my development," Hunter said.
"Throughout the season we've built bonds with one another and we know this is the part of the season where how we play really matters," Beau said.
Branch is set to take on North West Sydney which sits one game back at 13-7. The teams recently clashed last round which ended in a 1-1 draw showing the evenness of both sides.
Advertisement
This weekend they will play seventh place Sutherland Shire in a match the boys want to use as a real confidence boost.
"We can't concede now going into semi," Aiden said.
Three of the four Southern Branch teams are in finals with just the U13 side needing a win next week to make it all four.
Many current Socceroo's and Matilda's players participated in the National Youth Tournament, showcasing the class and calibre of talent that will be on show.
It is estimated that this year's Championships will attract more than 3000 visitors to Coffs Harbour.
NSW Country U15 and U14 squads will kick of their championship campaign on Monday September 26 against Victoria Green.
Advertisement
Congratulations to our local football stars.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.