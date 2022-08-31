First grade Phoenix lead charge against Mariners

The South East Phoenix took on a tough Central Coast Mariners club last weekend which saw a variety of results across all grades, with first grade putting forth one of their strongest efforts of the year.
The first grade Phoenix took on the seventh placed Mariners who were hungry to tie up a playoff spot, the Phoenix however had other ideas.
From the first kick off Souths had the advantage as Central Coast didn't match the intensity and physicality of the Phoenix who looked sound across the park.
At halftime the girls had secured ten shots on goal compared to just four for their opponent.
Bronte Trew and Ella Munro led the way, ably backed up by Jorgi Webb as the Phoenix continually regained possession and put the pressure on the Mariners back line.
In the second half more pressure turned into goals as the girls executed the match plan superbly, blocking the channels and snuffing out the Mariners main attacking weapons in particular their captain who had to contend with relentless defending by Phoenix's Casey Johnson.
The whole team's solid defensive performance was the catalyst to their victory where they ran off the field winners 3-0 with a double to Ella Munro and a single to Jorji Webb.
The U20s had to deal with many absentees on the weekend which saw a number of young guns play up for the side in a clash with the Mariners.
The Phoenix came out of the gates strong but it was the Mariners who get on the board first, with a 15 minute blitz by their opponent jumping them out to a 3-0 lead.
A tactical reshuffle helped the Phoenix to steady the ship, with club captain Mel Leedham and Izzy Mcconville doing well to guide some of the younger players.
Jessica De Witt and Tanishi Reddy were putting in inspired performances, and most spectators would have assumed these two were playing U20s all year, when in fact they were backing up from the U15s in what was a mammoth effort.
Sarah Kilby worked hard in midfield, as did Jessie Abbott who did a great job for the team in central midfield with goalkeeper Emily Macdonnell making some timely saves to stop the margin from ballooning.
The Phoenix did find the back of the net on 65 minutes through young Tanishi Reddy. However, the goal was chalked off, as the official ruled that a Phoenix player committed a foul in the lead up.
A call that many saw that as dubious, but alas the point was wiped.
It was a strong second half effort for the girls but they would go down 0-4 in a end result that wasn't reflective of how well the girls played.
The U16 Phoenix went up against a tough and physical Mariners squad who came out with something to prove.
The Souths played some strong football and remained composed under pressure with the ever reliable Lillian Skelly putting the Phoenix on the board.
Unfortunately the speed and physicality of the Mariners was too much as they went down 11-1 in what was a tough outing.
The Phoenix put forth a strong effort against a top of the table Mariners side.
The team held their own while also securing two big goals of their own, with Tanishi Reddy and Lillian Skelly both getting on the board.
It was a strong display of effort and the girls never stopped trying, but unfortunately went down 7-2.
The U14s Phoenix started the match stronger and took the initiative in the early stages of the opening game of the day.
Controlled passing by Indeeka from a goal kick resulted in the ball getting to right winger Lily. From there Lily's turn of pace and strong run gave her the space to cross to Leilani who's composed touch and finish put Phoenix ahead 1 - 0.
Phoenix kept trying to keep possession and their improved passing created more chances, but the girls weren't able to find a way past the strong Mariners defence.
Unfortunately, a run of lost possession saw the momentum swing to the Mariners and their pressure resulted in goals to our opponents.
The Phoenix rallied in the second half and their perseverance and ball movement gave them good field position but were unable to improve their score line and the Mariners went home the winners.
The Phoenix continue to be one connected family across the board with everyone always willing to help wherever they can to fill in or lend a hand.
The camaraderie of the organisation continues to be outstanding and will hold them in good stead heading forward.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
