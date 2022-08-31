Shoalhaven nursing students are joining the push to have fees for training scrapped.
Laura Bowmaker is a third year nursing student studying in the regional UOW campus in the Shoalhaven.
Miss Bowmaker said not only should the NSW Government adopt the Victorian plan, they should back pay students who have been completing their degrees online as a result of COVID.
"Students who over the past three years have been completing their degree with the turbulent ride of transitioning to online classes, practical laboratory classes ceased and undertaking the 800 plus work placement hours throughout the pandemic with no support from the government."
The Victorian plan will see the HECS debt of 10,000 nursing students in Victoria be covered in 2023 and 2024, with students receiving a scholarship of $16,500 to cover the cost of the degree.
According to Miss Bowmaker, covering the HECS debt is important, especially for nursing students studying regionally.
"Being a rural campus, I feel that we have also been further disadvantaged." she said.
"Absolutely the NSW government should (adopt the idea).
"The government is wanting to boost nursing recruitment, yet many students also have family commitments and complete the degree entering into an industry that is vital for the community yet underpaid, overworked and with a debt."
Other nursing students in NSW are expressing their jealousy of the decision, stating their state needs to adopt the idea.
First year University of Wollongong nursing student Aron Lavings said NSW is facing the same health system strains as Victoria and believes they need to take a note out of their book.
"This would be in the interest of the NSW Government because we're heading into a future where they are going to need more nurses," Mr Lavings said.
"If you pay off their debt, even for a short amount of time, so many students are going to jump on this."
The announcement was made by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on August 28, who said "We will pay their entire HECS debt."
Victoria needs 65,000 more health and community care workers in the next three years to meet demands of people retiring, which is why $270 million initiative to help boost staffing across the state's strained health system was made. Midwifery students will also be included in the plan.
Mr Lavings said he believes the initiative in Victoria will be successful, as the cost being covered will convince students to jump into nursing.
"It will mean in the future, there will be 10,000 extra nurses that there may not have been without this plan," he said.
"There could have been 5000 students in that 10,000 that were already going to do it, but an extra 5000 who were on the fence, this announcement probably convinced them."
According to Mr Lavings, there is no solution to a shortage of nurses, which is something NSW experienced during COVID.
If there is a shortage of nurses, there is no solution. It's just a mess.- Aron Lavings
During the pandemic, Australia faced a lack of nurses in all states, with Sydney struggling to keep up with demand when the virus peaked late 2021.
In early 2022, staff shortages got to a point in Sydney where COVID positive nurses had to keep working with COVID positive patients, creating a risk for uninfected staff and patients in the hospital.
This issue was created due to a lack of nurses in the city, something Victoria also faced.
Associate Professor Caleb Ferguson, from UOW's School of Nursing, said the plan announced by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews would be a "tipping point" and should be considered by the NSW Government.
"There's a difficulty filling vacancies and positions, so anything that better supports candidates to come into the profession is a fantastic investment from the government," he said.
"We need to think about how we can attract the brightest and most talented people into the profession."
Students and professors are not the only ones calling for this idea to be adopted, with NSW State members also stating this must be done.
State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has written to both the Premier and Leader of the Opposition, asking that this be a bipartisan commitment of both sides of politics.
"My grandmother was a nurse and my sister is a nurse. It's a really tough profession and we need more nurses and midwives but you can't just 'add water' you need to invest in training and recruitment," Mr Ward said.
"The fact that a government of a different political persuasion in another State has developed and announced this initiative should be no barrier to implementing the same good public policy here in NSW, as quickly as possible. And this one is a race!
"We risk losing thousands of potential future NSW nurses and midwives to Victoria forever."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
