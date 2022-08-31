South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nursing students, Professors and Politicians call for NSW Government to copy Victoria and cover nursing HECS debt

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:07am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nursing students are calling on the State Government to adopt Victoria's plan and cover their HECS debts. Picture: File.

Shoalhaven nursing students are joining the push to have fees for training scrapped.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.