Updated: 1.20pm August 31
One man has died and three others have been injured in a house fire this morning at Sussex Inlet.
Advertisement
Just after 8.00am, paramedics, police and RFS responded to a house fire on Boatharbour Drive, Sussex Inlet.
Two neighbours who entered the home prior to the arrival of emergency services attempted CPR on the man in his 70s before paramedics took over. Unfortunately, the patient could not be revived. The man is yet to be formally identified.
One neighbour, a man also aged in his 70s was treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his arms. He was airlifted to St George Hospital.
The second neighbour, a 46-year-old man was treated for hand lacerations and was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
One man in his 60s was also treated for smoke inhalation and has been taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Lahene expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
"This is a very tragic incident and we pass on our best wishes to the family at this time," he said.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.
Inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious.
The situation is evolving and there is more to come.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.