Top four set for Blackmore-Bolden Shield finals

The last regular season round of the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield has been played and the top four is now set after what has been a crazy year of table movement across the league.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
The Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks, Huskisson Seagulls, Bomaderry Tigers and St Georges Basin Dragons have claimed the top four positions with the Tigers and Dragons seeing a huge second half season push to get back to the top.
72 games have been completed, 220 goals scored and the minor-premiership has been claimed (Heads) as the final four teams look to secure the 2022 premiership.
The Tigers have pulled off an improbable third place finish after only being in the top four two times throughout 18 rounds, with the side coming eighth or ninth on seven different occasions.
They dispatched of the struggling Wanderers with relative ease, winning 3-0 in last Saturday's affair.
The team stamped their playoff berth on their home ground at Bomaderry Oval, spearheaded by a Billy Wallington double and a Thomas Moffatt single - his first goal of the season.
It was another rough game for Manyana who had some strong moments but just couldn't capitalise overall.
The Tigers will look to continue their run with a win in their elimination final against St Georges Basin.
While it might have not been the season finish the Kangaroos had hoped for, they were still smiling when they departed Culburra Oval on Saturday after dispatching of the Cougars, 4-1, in what was one of the teams best performances of the year.
St Georges Basin will have to consider Illaroo their new best friend with their win knocking Culburra out of the top four.
Illaroo travelled to Culburra with no real pressure as they were out of the finals race, but were still determined to give their rival Cougars a run for their money.
The Cougars started out strong but it was the Kangaroos who'd strike first through a Jarvis Strand header off an Evan Leedham free kick at the 11 minute mark.
Illaroo continued to look more comfortable with the goal advantage keeping them relaxed. Coming into the second half, it didn't take long for the Roos to strike again through skipper Leedham.
The Cougars frustrations boiled over when Kasey Kulscar fouled Kyle Batalla hard in the box while already on a yellow card, this dropped Culburra to 10 men and Batalla made no mistakes bringing the lead to 3-0.
Culburra's rough day continued giving away a free kick which Alex Cheyne took full advantage of to make it 4-0 before a late belter from Jay Fay put the Cougars on the board.
Advertisement
This ended both teams seasons in sixth and fifth respectively.
Shoalhaven Heads came out of the gates strong in this pivotal clash as they went up 2-0 thanks to some classy play from Alex Priest and Matthew White - who secured his eighth goal of the season.
The Dragons responded strong coming out of the half though, looking like a reinvigorated unit.
Dane McGinn got the ball rolling for Basin after being knocked down by the goalkeeper, stepping up to successfully drill the penalty and cut the margin to 2-1.
Jake Moffat who's tied for the season's leading goal scorer with Huskisson's Gary Niemeier, scored his 11th of the year just a few minutes later and the game was tied at 2-2.
As the game neared the end, both teams did have chances to score but it ended up being a favourable result for both sides with Heads winning the minor premiership by one point ahead of Huski and Basin locking down the fourth seed on goal difference.
Advertisement
Heads now plays Huskisson with the winner earning a week off before playing in the grand final.
St Georges Basin will try to starve off the hungry Tigers in the elimination final.
The Panthers luck unfortunately never turned in what was a tough second half run for the team who faced adversity on and off the field.
For United after an initial strong start everything started to go downhill and a number of second half collapses doomed them in the long run in the standings.
Milton still had a chance on the weekend to finish fourth but they needed to beat United by at least three goals to make up the difference.
Advertisement
Jason Button attacked first for United when he secured his first goal of the season at the 19 minute mark, quickly followed in succession by Jake Hush - also with his first goal and Liam Hurst who also secured his first.
This dominant United first half saw them go into the break up 3-0.
Coming into the second half though the Panthers looked determined and made no mistake by quickly getting on the board six minutes in through Chris Karacsonyi to cut the lead to 3-1.
Some back and forth play would eventually see the ball end up in the ever reliable Ivan Katusa's hands, who made no mistake striking home his sixth goal of the season.
While the comeback was strong, it couldn't be finished off in the final quarter as the scores would remain at 3-2.
Advertisement
Milton was in the top four for 14 rounds of the season but will find themselves on the outside looking in for this year.
Huskisson had the bye this week.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.